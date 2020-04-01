Rockstar Games has decided to donate 5% of its GTA V Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 Online to the COVID-19/Coronavirus relief.

Starting from today, the extremely successful company will donate 5% of revenue from both online modes up until the end of May 2020. The money will be used to support local businesses and struggling communities that are heavily affected with the worldwide pandemic.

Announced through a tweet on the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, Rockstar announced their plans to support the Coronavirus relief.

“As our teams navigate these difficult times, we see our local communities across North America, the UK, India and beyond being deeply affected,” Rockstar said in their Twitter statement.

“Small businesses have closed their doors, and communities who rely on government-provided support that they cannot access are struggling. The road ahead will be challenging and we want to help where we can.”

Rockstar Games and COVID-19 Relief pic.twitter.com/9j6NrtcrFN — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 1, 2020

Rockstar’s charity is certainly appreciated during these trying times, but with the developer going out of their way to not pay any UK corporation tax in ten years whilst also claiming £42 million in tax relief, despite earning billions, Rockstar could help communities by simply paying their damn taxes.