After a record-breaking holiday season for both GTA Online and Red Dead Online, Rockstar is thanking its player base with free in-game cash and gear for all players.

According to a post from Rockstar, GTA Online is entering its seventh year “more popular than ever.” The game managed to break records for daily, weekly, and monthly average players in July and August 2019, following the release of The Diamond Casino and Resort.

The launch of the Diamond Casino Heist in December 2019 subsequently blew those records out of the water, with the month going down as the largest month ever in terms of player numbers. 2019 was also GTA V’s biggest year ever for views on YouTube.

Red Dead Online also finally moved out of beta in 2019, meaning players could go around enjoying the rooty-tooty-point-n-shooty ways of the Wild West in all its glory. Since Red Dead Online’s launch, Rockstar has introduced things such as anti-griefing measures, new Free Roam activities, and the first four of many Frontier Pursuits that allow players to role-play their way.

To celebrate the success of both games, players can claim a specific set of bonuses simply by logging in at certain times.

GTA Online players can earn up to GTA$2,000,000 in-game simply by playing the game. All you need to do is log in and play between January 30th and February 5th to pick up the first GTA$1,000,000, and then log in and play again between February 6th and February 12th to receive the second GTA$1,000,000.

Red Dead Online players can receive a series of gifts, including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways, and more. More details about these gifts can be found below.

The Gunslinger’s Cache : Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

: Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo. The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: Play between February 4th and February 10th to get a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Rockstar promises even more to come in 2020, including an open wheel racing series for GTA Online and “many more significant updates” for Red Dead Online.