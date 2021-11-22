Riot has announced that their upcoming 2D fighting game, codenamed Project L, won’t be here until 2023 at the earliest.

In a new video and blog post showcasing Project L, in celebration of the RiotX Arcane event, Riot has revealed that Project L is a long way off still, but it’s definitely shaping up to be a compelling fighting game.

“We’re excited to share that Project L will be a tag-team style fighting game, where you’ll build and pilot a team of two different champions,” senior director Tom Cannon explained. “In this preview, you’ll see we’ve updated the game’s art style and included a breakdown of a champion’s kit. You’ll catch a glimpse of how we’re approaching controls with an easy-to-learn but hard-to-master mentality.”

In the preview video itself, it’s explained that, in Project L, “you’ll pilot a team of two different champs. We feel like this is the right foundation to build a game that rewards strategic team building and on the fly decision making on top of strong fighting fundamentals. Our goal is to build a game that delivers a fast-paced dynamic combat fantasy while leaving plenty of room for you to be creative and express yourself in gameplay.”

“Our vertical slice might give you the sense that the game is ready, but we actually still have a lot of work ahead of us,” Cannon explained in the blog post. “So, although we’ve made a great deal of progress, we will not be shipping in 2021 or 2022.”

A good fighting game definitely takes time to get right, and Riot is definitely aware of that, with Cannon writing that “our goal is to build a super high-quality fighting game that the FGC can invest deeply in, playing for years or even decades. That takes time to get right, and we’re not going to rush it.”