How to remove border from Microsoft Edge easily in three steps

Many users are unhappy with the white border around webpages in Microsoft Edge. They feel that it is unnecessary and distracting, and they are asking Microsoft to remove border from Microsoft Edge fully. This is similar to the saying “Don’t fix what’s not broken,” but Microsoft does not seem to be taking this into account.

Sure, it is a popular web browser that offers several features, including a built-in ad blocker, tracking prevention, and password manager. However, some users may find that the browser has a border around web pages. This border can be distracting or unsightly, and there are a few ways to remove it.

In this lengthy conversation on r/Edge, several general non-insider users have spotted that a weird border has randomly appeared out of nowhere on Microsoft Edge and they’re not content about it.

“I hate it when these browsers just randomly change things. What a stupid thing to do. I almost switched back to chrome because of this. Why would anyone want a feature that reduces viewing area by even a small percentage?,” one user writes.

So, how can I remove border from Microsoft Edge, you may ask? Here’s how.

How to remove border from Microsoft Edge

1. Open your Edge browser

2. Type in edge://flags on the address bar

3. Search for a flag called “Microsoft Edge rounded corners“

4. Select Disabled from the dropdown.

5. Restart the browser

In case you missed it, there have been a lot of features being worked on the browser. We previously reported that Edge for Business, the enterprise-focused mode of the browser, has just arrived in the Stable channel, and how the browser’s native PDF reader will soon let you translate documents easily.

Microsoft Edge desktop is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux.