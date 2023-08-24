Microsoft Edge PDF reader will soon let you translate documents natively

Microsoft is looking to bring a feature that lets you translate documents on Edge PDF reader, its built-in browser, even more easily. The question is, how will it work?

Edge enthusiast @Leopeva64 found that Microsoft Edge Canary, the experimental version of the browser, now allows users to translate selected text in its native PDF reader.

To do this, users can select the text they want to translate, right-click on it, and then click on the three dots for “More actions” > “Translate selection”. This option was previously grayed out in the context menu, but it seems that Microsoft is getting closer to releasing it to the public.

Edge's PDF reader will let you translate the selected text, in Edge Canary that option is no longer grayed out in the context menu, the text itself is not yet translated, but I expect this to start working in the next few days:https://t.co/MKNL0Bos1d

. pic.twitter.com/dx5335W2el — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 24, 2023

Though, there’s a catch. The translation feature in Microsoft Teams is not yet fully functional. Some users in the Canary preview version may still see the feature grayed out. It is also not yet clear whether Microsoft will use Bing AI or Bing Translator for it. However, this is still a positive development as it will make it easier for users to communicate with each other in different languages.

Google Chrome, Edge’s competitor, does not yet have a translation feature in its native PDF reader. This is in contrast to the native browser, which allows users to translate entire web pages with a single click on the Google Translate icon next to the address bar. However, Google Translate is available as a Chrome extension, which can be used to translate PDF files.

As we have previously reported, Microsoft has been working on a number of new features for Edge, including an easy-to-access Bing AI chat button on the new dropdown menu on the New Tab page, and the release of Edge for Business in the Stable channel (version 116).