Reminder: iPadOS 18 in Europe allows third-party app downloads starting Sept 16

It’s been a busy few days at Apple. The Cupertino tech giant has just launched the new iPhone 16 series and iOS 18 update, among other important updates for its Apple Intelligence offering.

In an update to developers, Apple says that iPadOS 18 apps distributed in the European Union will be subject to updated App Review Guidelines, including the addition of Notarization, starting September 16.

It also reminds us that EU users will be able to download iPadOS apps through both the App Store and third-party methods, similar to iOS, and you can also use alternative browser engines in iPadOS apps.

Apple’s alternative app stores have been the subject of controversies. Developers have been fairly skeptical of the third-party stores, mainly because it’s financially burdensome and counterproductive to some—as if it’s forcing them to stay with Apple’s existing offering.

Under the new rules, developers can choose to stick with the current 30% commission, opt for a reduced 17% commission with a new 50-euro-cent fee on high-volume downloads, or use alternative app stores but still pay Apple’s fees.

“While we’ve built new capabilities to continue supporting iOS and iPadOS features that users depend on in their apps, it’s important to understand that some features may not work as expected for apps using alternative distribution,” Apple mentions on the support page.

The first third-party iOS app store in Europe, AltStore PAL, launched a while ago in response to new regulations requiring Apple to open its platform. This app store, targeting indie developers, includes a €1.50 annual fee to cover Apple’s “Core Technology Fee,” which charges €0.50 per install for apps exceeding a million downloads.