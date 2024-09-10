It really took Apple this damn long to let users pause video recording on iPhones

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The big news in the tech world today has been the iPhone 16 launch. A lot of new features here and there are promised, especially with Apple Intelligence, but one thing we can’t help but notice is that we will finally have a feature that lets you pause video recording on iPhones.

An Android phone from years ago—if not a decade—already had that.

Folks over at 9to5Mac spotted the feature on iOS 18 RC (Release Candidate), a version of the latest update that arrived on beta testers and developers before the final product for the masses. Currently in preview, iOS 18 will be released on September 16 as the iPhone 16 series launches to the market on September 20.

When recording a video, you can tap a pause button, then tap again to continue—a feature that’ll be available for iPhones running iOS 18, not just the new iPhone 16. You can also switch between camera lenses while paused for cool zoom effects. Oddly enough, the feature isn’t listed on iOS 18’s official features list.

And that’s honestly not surprising. Many features that have been available on other devices or OS for a while have started coming to Apple’s devices just recently. Even Calculator, a useful app especially for tablets, has just recently arrived on iPad with the iPadOS 18 that’ll launch on September 16.

Rumors have also been circulating around that Apple may be developing a trifold phone. That’s not true, at least for now, but it seems like a missed opportunity. Huawei, Apple’s competitor in China, launched a tri-fold phone called the Mate XT, recording over 3 million pre-orders just before the iPhone 16 launch happened.