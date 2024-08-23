iOS 18 letting you remove default apps from iPhones is undeniable domino effect

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

With iOS 18 and the new iPhone launch just around the corner, anticipations are building up. So much so that Apple has now announced a few changes here and there regarding users in Europe.

The Cupertino tech giant announced it will allow EU users to delete the App Store and other default undeletable apps on iOS and iPadOS, on the upcoming iOS 18 to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

These changes are part of Apple’s efforts to adhere to the EU’s regulations, though the company has stated it does not plan to extend these updates beyond the EU. The previously undeletable apps include Messages, Photos, Camera, and the Safari browser, and you will also be able to set new default apps to substitute their functions.

The DMA, introduced to promote competition and curb anticompetitive behavior among major tech companies, also requires Apple to provide a choice screen for default web browsers and add a new Default Apps section in Settings.

Apple faced a few worrisome regulatory issues regarding its App Store marketplace in the past, so much so that EU regulators mandated Apple to create third-party app stores on iOS devices. This hasn’t been done in the past, so when the company decided to let you delete these default apps (including the App Store), it’s a domino effect that’s undeniable.

These new stores, such as AltStore PAL, Setapp Mobile, and the Epic Games Store, offer apps that don’t go through Apple’s App Review process but must still meet basic security standards. Developers distributing apps through these stores need to comply with Apple’s business terms, including paying a fee for each install of €0.50 per first annual install.

iOS 18 is expected to come out in September, as well as the new iPhone 16 lineup.