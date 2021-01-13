There’s only one way to make a gamer buy something: slap some RGB lights on it. Enter Razer’s Project Hazel, a Smart Face Mask with RGB and voice amplication.

Revealed as part of the company’s CES 2021 lineup, Razer’s Smart Face Mask is described as a “new technology concepts [sic] for safer socially distanced interaction.”

Project Hazel features a transparent design that allows others to view facial cues, essential for hard-of-hearing citizens that rely on lip-reading. Razer’s always-present RGB lighting also helps in this purpose, illuminating the user’s mouth during dark conditions.

Another issue with face masks is the muffling of voices, an issue that this particular product aims to rectify with a built-in microphone and amplifier to “enhance the user’s speech for clear communication while staying safe in social situations.”

Razer’s Smart Face Mask will utilize replaceable and rechargeable ventilators that will be easily disinfected throughout a UV light inside the device’s charging box.

“From the start of the pandemic, Razer has been proactive in the fight against COVID-19, including the conversion of its manufacturing facilities to produce certified medical masks and the donation of 1 million surgical face masks to the healthcare frontline under its Razer Health initiative,” reads a press release.

“A natural progression and evolution of this initiative, the multi-use Project Hazel smart mask from Razer addresses the increased emphasis on hygiene and preparedness for unexpected health risks as well as the environmental issues of disposable masks, while enhancing the features of a multi-use personal protective covering.”

Project Hazel doesn’t currently have a price or planned release date, but Razer does state that the concept will be going through a rigorous testing process.