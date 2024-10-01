Rapidely Review: The Best New AI Social Media Manager?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

With AI, content creation has never been easier. Rapidely is based on GPT-4 technology and helps you generate fresh ideas for social media posts. It even has a built-in calendar to manage all your accounts’ posts. In this Rapidely review, I tested the AI tools’ key features to see if it suits your agency, small business, or solo content creation goals.

Rapidely Review – Key Features

The web-based platform is packed with useful features to help you streamline all aspects of content creation, collaboration, and user engagement. Here’s what stands out the most and how it compares with similar solutions:

Create Content Strategies

After giving some background and preferences, Rapidely analyzes your info and chosen social media accounts to provide fresh content ideas and help develop a comprehensive content strategy.

I like that the AI gives multiple post variations based on your goals and niche, while offering different tones of voice. You get authentic sounding content, not just generic suggestions.

Once you’re happy with the ideas and style, it takes just a few clicks to generate an entire month of planned content. Moreover, you have the freedom to add your own ideas to the list or uncheck ideas you don’t like.

You can stay on top of posts from the calendar view in the dashboard.

Monthly Refinement

Your content strategy is always evolving with Rapidely. It monitors the previous month’s success and failures and tweaks ideas for the current month.

All you have to do is add the ideas you want to the calendar and the AI will generate it automatically.

Content Creation

The crux of Rapidely is its ability to create outlines and even entire posts based on your content strategy and list of ideas. You don’t have to type a thing. A full draft can be written for you.

I found the results to be perfectly readable and human-like but it’s always wise to edit full drafts to give it your personal touch or expand it further.

Alternatively, treat it as a companion or assistant, follow its guidelines, and you can create genuine content much quicker than doing it all from scratch.

Audio for Instagram Reels

Rapidely is finely tuned to Instagram and can help you create engaging reels using audio. Instead of sifting through libraries of tracks to find something you like, the AI curates audio based on the current trends that are working for others right now. What’s more, these are updated weekly.

While the likes of Hootsuite and Sprout Social support Reels, they lack trending audio.

By applying trending audio clips in Reels, you can increase engagement and visibility, as these clips often resonate with a broad audience.

Caption Generator

Content has to be engaging but it can take ages to think of the right caption to accompany your social media posts.

Rapidely sparks your creativity by taking your chosen post’s topic and content, and generates multiple captions tailored to your unique preferences.

Over time it boosts consistency and helps you understand what hooks your audience’s and the algorithm’s attention. Most of all, it’s a huge time saver.

Of course, you can customize any caption. As well as adding hashtags, which can be saved in a list. The AI offers suggestions, or you can add your own.

Carousel Maker

If you use the likes of LinkedIn or Instagram, the Carousel Maker is the tool for you. It generates a carousel structure and text for each slide based on your preferences and branding info.

Again, everything is fully customizable, with the AI providing the backbone and inspiration for your carousel posts.

Collaboration and Workflow

Agencies and teams can easily work together more efficiently under the Collaboration area of the dashboard. Here, you can access content ideas, drafts, and scheduled posts.

It includes an approval and commenting process. This makes it simple for teams to provide feedback and make revisions.

Overall, this is perfect for planning, tracking, and organizing content creation tasks.

Engagement and Analytics

You know Rapidely is working for you thanks to its Engagement tool. This keeps track of your social media posts with visual analytics. You can see your engagement rate, reach, shares, and other viral metrics, and export the data for closer analysis.

A standout feature is its ability to post comments to social media posts from within the dashboard. You can do this manually or enlist the help of AI to compose it for you.

Furthermore, it analyzes reader comments for positive and negative feedback and highlights if a comment is a question you might wish to answer.

Interface

I find the interface to be straightforward and intuitive, with parent tabs across the top and other features in the sidebar. It’s as simple as selecting ideate, plan, collaborate, or engage.

Setting up begins with connecting your social media accounts, before providing your niche and a brief description. The AI then automatically populates audience ideas, and you can pick three suggestions or create your own.

Content pillars are your main topics of focus and then it’s time to choose a brand voice and writing style.

At every step, the AI can walk you through the process and offer relevant and customizable suggestions.

From the Creator plan up, you get full access to an AI chatbot that answers queries and guides you through any aspect of the platform.

Compared to Hootsuite, Rapidely is much less overwhelming and easier to use.

Customer Support

Rapidely provides extensive resources and documentation to help you get started and master the platform. Should you need to contact support, all plans have 24/7 live chat, with the Social Pro plan placing you higher in the queue.

Nonetheless, during this Rapidely review, I was able to connect with support staff on a Lite plan in a matter of minutes. Overall, I was satisfied with the level of support access and response time.

Pricing

Rapidely has countless plans based on team size and usage needs. The Lite plan offers a 5-day free trial with no credit card required.

The higher tiers offer a 5-day money back guarantee after payment, but you can easily familiarize yourself with the dashboard with the free trial or view a demo.

Lite ($9/mo or $90/yr) – 1 Business and User Account, Basic AI writer, 2,000 AI tokens/mo for content, Calendar.

– 1 Business and User Account, Basic AI writer, 2,000 AI tokens/mo for content, Calendar. Creator ($29/mo or $288/yr) – Advanced AI writer, AI Chat, Social Media Scheduling, Workflow Manager.

– Advanced AI writer, AI Chat, Social Media Scheduling, Workflow Manager. Social Pro ($69/mo or $708/yr) – 4 Business Accounts and 1 User, Automated Post Creation, Creator Features, Client Collaboration tools, priority support.

– 4 Business Accounts and 1 User, Automated Post Creation, Creator Features, Client Collaboration tools, priority support. Agency ($129/mo or $1,284/yr) – 1- Business Accounts, 5 Users, Pro Features, Dedicated Account Manager.

Social Pro and Agency accounts let you add additional business accounts for $19 and users for $20.

Larger organizations can also contact sales for a bespoke plan.

Rapidely Review – Verdict

Boasting a powerful AI model behind all its features, Rapidely helps you deploy your social media strategy quickly and efficiently. From the beginning idea stage to deeper audience engagement after publishing, the platform offers a comprehensive solution, whether you’re an individual influencer or a large agency.

To conclude this Rapidely review, I say go for it. It’s more affordable than the likes of Hootsuite and Sprout Social, yet its core capabilities are on par and even has some unique options like trending audio for reels.

In the future, it would be great to see the platform expand into website and blog management, so you can use AI across the board. But, as it stands, it’s one of the best AI social media management tools for the price.

With a free trial, there’s no reason not to give it a try!