Best AI Story Generator for Writers [10 Expert-Tested Tools]

Finding the best AI story generator can be tricky, especially with so many available options.

From helping you overcome writer’s block to writing out entire novels and editing your pieces, there’s a tool for any purpose.

While ideally, you should write your own stories, there’s no harm in taking a little help along the way. So, let’s see what’ve got:

Best AI Story Generator Tools for Writers

I’ve compiled my list of the top AI story generators based on:

Ability to create high-quality narratives

Ease of use

Quality of story prompts, variety of genres, and collaborative features

Pricing and availability of additional integrations

So, with these factors in mind, here are my top picks:

1. NovelAI

NovelAI is an AI story generator that helps you create quality stories and visualize your story’s character through image models. You can also make it write like your favorite authors: Charles Dickens, Jane Austen, Madeline Miller, or even Daniel Kahneman.

All you have to do is click on the writer of your choice and select his writing style. You can pick one out of two modes: Storyteller and Text Adventure.

The storyteller mode builds on your ideas with the help of AI, whereas the Text Adventure will let the AI tell the story for you, and you can take it from there.

You can also pick specific themes like dark fantasy, imperialism, homecoming, or survival and ensure your story is headed in a consistent direction.

However, what I love about NovelAI is its standout feature — the ability to train my own AI writing model. All I have to do is upload my previous writings, and the AI-assisted storybook generator will weave compelling stories that read like mine!

Not only that, but you can choose a config preset to suit your tone. The Talker C is for chat-style generation, whereas Long Press is for creative prose.

Advanced prose settings are also available where you can edit contexts, add ephemeral contexts, enable or disable biases with certain phrases, and start and duplicate different scenarios.

Furthermore, NovelAI has an easy-to-use interface, perfect for writers who are just getting started with AI story generators.

And when it comes to pricing, it has a free trial you can use for a test drive.

After that, you can choose from the following plans:

Tablet at $10/month with 3072 tokens of memory and 1000 tokens for training your own AI. Scroll at $15/month with 6144 tokens of memory and 1000 tokens for AI training. Opus at $25/month with 8192 tokens of memory and 10,000 tokens for training your own AI.

2. Squibler

Squibler is a feature-rich AI story generator with a next-gen writing editor, project management tools, and AI elements and image generation tools rolled into one!

You can track goals, collaborate with writers and editors on your team, and leverage their templates to write and edit high-quality stories.

You don’t need to jump across tabs anymore. Squibler has a split screen option that’ll allow you to pull up characters and settings without opening a new document.

As a result, Squibler’s interface is pretty simple, and it’ll help you break down stories into chapters and turn them into meaningful reads in no time.

What I love about Squibler is its Smart Writer. It lets you visualize scenarios, write, rewrite, or expand paragraphs you’ve written, and describe or flesh out details. You can also generate scenes or ask the AI questions about your characters to make sure your story stays consistent.

When you select the Write option, you’ll have to insert as little as 20 characters to get started. You can either choose an AI-autocomplete mode or give it guided instructions.

Plans:

The forever free plan with access to 6000 words/month. The pro plan at $20/month with unlimited AI words.

3. Saasbook AI Story Generator

If you’re looking for the best AI story generator that’s built to write fiction, Saasbook might be worth a try.

With a straightforward interface, it’s perfect for beginners and professional authors. You can add your prompts and count on the AI story generator to produce well-written fiction replete with new AI ideas too!

Saasbook, like other AI story generators, offers genre selection. You can choose different genres like classic, horror, or even proceed with your own writing style.

You add a prompt that’s between 15–30 words and use the AI story writer to expand and generate a unique story. Likewise, you can decide on a conservative, balanced, or inventive tonality.

Saasbook’s standout feature is its alternative generation that gives you an alternative storyline you can hop on.

However, Saasbook offers limited capabilities in comparison to the previous tools I showed you and has no image or video generation and visualization features.

Plans:

Free basic plan. Standard at $32.5/month, ideal for medium content processing. Premium at $49.16/month perfect for large content processing.

4. StoryNest.ai

Looking for the best AI story generator with advanced functionalities like AI voices and image generation, StoryNest.ai may be right up your alley.

You can write entire novels (fictional, non-fictional, or educational) with StoryNest.ai in just minutes. But that’s not all!

What I love about it is you can write your short story or epic novel in 16 languages, including Russian, Italian, Spanish, French, Korean, Japanese, and others.

Then, you can choose from 20+ genres, including classic, horror, romance, fairy tales, fantasy, science fiction, thriller, custom, or auto. You can also set a reader age to ensure you’re writing for a specific target audience.

Moreover, you get to select from 20+ writing styles. While StoryNest.ai can pick your writing style automatically, you can also select modes like flow of consciousness, flashback, magic realism, persuasive, academic, or allegorical.

For every idea prompt you enter, StoryNest.ai will offer 3 alternative story directions with a title and a paragraph of content. You can pick any and continue to create as many chapters as you’d like!

Plans:

Trial with 120 AI credits. Pro at $10/month with 1000 credits. Max at $50/month with 5000 AI credits and 2x longer novel generation.

5. Hypotenuse AI Story Generator

Hypotenuse AI can help you generate unique and personalized stories in a matter of minutes. It uses advanced AI algorithms to create coherent stories and allows you to choose from different tones to match your style preference.

Hypotenuse is pretty easy to use. You can open a blank document, type your idea, and click on Continue Writing. That’s the compose tool that auto-completes your ideas and takes you ahead in your story. You can create up to 258 words in one go.

You can also take advantage of Hypochat where you add in a prompt, and the AI answers your queries or completes the story for you.

In addition, Hypotenuse AI Story Generator also has HypoArt which allows you to visualize your stories better with AI-generated artwork, images, illustrations, and even book covers. You can choose aspect ratios, style, artistic features, mood and lighting, type, and aesthetic as well!

Plans:

Individual at $29/month with 50,000 words per month. Teams at $59/month with 120,000 words per month and 25 plagiarism checks.

6. Canva AI Story & Plot Generator

Overcome writer’s block with Canva AI Story & Plot Generator. Powered by Open AI, Canva AI story generator is available under Canva Docs’ Magic Write feature. All you have to start with is a simple prompt. Then, watch as your story comes to life with well-defined characters and plot twists.

As the stories are generated based on the prompts you provide, I recommend being specific with the prompts to get the best results. You can also use Canva’s editing interface to review and proofread the story. In fact, a short story can be as short as 1000 words or go up to 10,000 words.

If you have a Canva account, the AI story generator is free with 25 Magic Write queries. For anyone with a Pro subscription, 75 queries per month are available.

The steps to accessing Canva AI Story Generator are going to Canva Docs > Magic Write > Sprinkle fairy dust. You can also click on the + button, click on Magic Write, type in your outline or prompt, and click on Generate.

Plans:

Free plan for individuals. Canva Pro at $12.99/month. Canva for Teams at $14.99/month.

7. Sudowrite

Another top AI story generator, Sudowrite takes a single idea and expands it into a complete narrative—a story with chapters, refined characters, plot twists, and more. You can enter 20 words as a prompt and press Write to continue the narrative. Unlike other story generators, you can highlight any word or phrase and ask Sudowrite to Describe it. This will describe words or phrases in sight, taste, smell, sound, touch, and metaphor.

You can also change the narrative style or genre. However, the most impressive feature of Sudowrite is you can use its Chapter Generator to generate beats and chapters. You can also improve characters, use brain dump to enhance ideas, and write characters, and summaries.

Another nice addition is its canvas feature— perfect for storyboarding. It lets you visualize your characters and generate the story outline more clearly.

Plans:

Hobby & Student plan at $19/month with 30,000 words. Professional plan at $29/month with 90,000 words. Max plan at $129/month with 300,000 words. Custom Enterprise plan.

8. Vondy AI Story Generator

Vondy is an online story generator that lets you create stories in seconds. All you have to do is provide genre, character(s), setting, and length instructions and the text generator will create a story with different chapters. You can save this or share it with readers with the click of a button.

It’s that simple to use and has an interface that’s suited to new users. But if you’re a more advanced user, you can train AI chatbots, work with AI chat prompts, generate images, and create AI-based assistants and dedicated apps.

Vondy is ideal for crafting narratives or brainstorming ideas when you’re stuck. You can also use it to rewrite, review, and fine-tune your writing or expand on your already-written chapters.

Plans:

Plus at $19/month with 1000 AI generations. Pro at $49/month with 10,000 AI generations. Business at $99/month with 25,000 AI generations and team collaboration.

9. ToolsAday

ToolsAday holds your hand throughout the whole process – from story plot to completion, and everything in between.

With 9 dedicated tools for each category, ToolsAday’s AI story generator can help you create well-defined chapters, come up with comprehensive outlines, and craft dialogues with ease.

This is one of the few story generators you can use to edit stories in 10 different languages with a specialized focus on plot, character development, pacing, structure, perspective, and action sequences.

You can also use the text-to-speech feature to dictate stories or use ImageGen to create images and illustrations that help you visualize characters better. Additionally, you can use ToolsAday’s Idea Hub to brainstorm new ideas and overcome that writing rut might be in.

Another great perk is its world-building feature. You can create your own Narnia or Hogwarts by describing your story and picking a theme.

Plans:

Free plan with 10,000 characters every month. Standard plan at $7.99/month. Pro plan at $19.99/month. Ultra plan at $39.99/month. Max plan at $99.99/month.

10. Writesonic

Writesonic is an AI-powered writing assistant that has a dedicated story generator. You can search for Stories and add a prompt or an excerpt from a story you already have. Then, you can fill in a tone of voice, and click on Generate to craft a captivating narrative. If you like the result, you can insert it into the editor and continue writing.

Writesonic is more suited to writing short stories than longer novels. However, its standout feature is the embedded chatbot. You can use it to refine the story, change contexts, and create your characters.

In fact, you can also use the Sonic chatbot to decipher images or videos you upload and visualize storyboards or character descriptions better. If you want to promote your story on the right channels, Writesonic also allows you to create supporting content like social media images, posts, ads, newsletters, press releases, and media pitches.

Plans:

Free plan with 10,000 words/month. Small Team plan at $19/month with 200,000 words/month. Enterprise plan at $99/month with custom packages. Freelancer plan at $16/month with unlimited words.

In Conclusion

As you can see, your options are plenty and it’s all a matter of preference. You can find AI story generators for children’s books, novels, and short stories specifically. You can take advantage of voice and image generation or keep it simple. In any case, you have an easy way to bring your ideas to life with the tools above.

Let me know in the comments which is the best AI story generator for you!