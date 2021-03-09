Details of Qualcomm’s upcoming Apple M1 competitor leaked

Back in 2018, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx, the world’s first 7-nm based processor for Always Connected PCs. The 8cx compute platform was specifically designed for PCs and it offered great performance, multi-day battery life and giga-bit LTE connectivity. In September 2020, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen.2 with 5G support and minor improvements. Today, WinFuture reported that Qualcomm is working on a new version of Snapdragon 8cx that will offer even better performance. Find the details below.
- This upcoming Snapdragon 8cx SoC is internally referred to as SC8280.
- The Snapdragon SC8280XP will have 8 high-end cores. Four high-end cores, which Qualcomm also refers to as “Gold+” cores and four high-end cores called “Gold” cores. Yes, Qualcomm is moving away from big little processor configuration.
- Gold+ cores will operate at 2.7 gigahertz while the Gold cores will operate at 2.43 gigahertz.
- The NPU unit in the SC8280 will deliver 15 Teraflops of processing power.
- Qualcomm is currently testing laptop designs with a 14-inch display and up to 32 gigabytes of memory.
Source: WinFuture
