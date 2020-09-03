Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processors with 5G and improved AI performance

Qualcomm today announced the successor to its Snapdragon 8cx compute platform for PCs. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will deliver better performance and multi-day battery life, 5G connectivity, enterprise-grade security and AI acceleration, as well as advanced camera and audio technology.
Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G features:
Performance and Power
- The evolution of the Snapdragon 8cx platform brings advanced power and performance to personal computer users. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G delivers over 50% greater system-wide performance and battery life versus competing solutions**, so end users may enjoy a device that can keep up with them. Snapdragon compute platforms enable multi-day battery life in a device that is always on and always connected***. With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G, users will not have to sacrifice performance or longevity for connectivity or security.
Connectivity
- The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G is the second compute platform from Qualcomm Technologies to offer 5G connectivity through both Sub-6 GHz and 5G mmWave, enabling blazing fast, multi-gigabit speed and stability for end users. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G also supports Wi-Fi 6. Devices utilizing this Gen 2 compute platform will offer users the leading connectivity critical to work from virtually anywhere and help alleviate home networks congested by multiple connected devices.
Audio & Camera
- Users expect quality audio and camera experiences in their premium PC, to enhance remote work and remote learning experiences. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform supports a clear audio experience by utilizing Qualcomm Aqstic™ echo cancellation and noise suppression (ECNS) technology to intelligently focus on the sounds coming from the PC and the user’s environment.
- Devices powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform can also utilize high-resolution camera modules. Equipped with a Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP that enables mobile camera technology, with up to 4K HDR and support for up to 32 MP camera, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G offers cutting-edge video conferencing and live streaming capabilities.
- Devices powered by Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G also support dual 4K displays through a single Type C cable to a dock, enabling maximum flexibility and productivity.
AI
- Utilizing the Qualcomm® AI Engine, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform will support AI accelerated experiences on the PC and deliver breakthrough AI performance with extreme power efficiency. Users can experience stronger video conferencing interactions through tools such as accelerated eye contact and expressive avatars. The platform’s efficient AI processing also enables developers to innovate across the Windows ecosystem.
Security
- Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G will drive a new standard of security and manageability for enterprises, small businesses, and education. Snapdragon-powered always on, always connected PCs provide IT administrators visibility to manage on-prem functionality and security from virtually anywhere. Lastly, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G supports Microsoft Secured Core PC and Windows Hypervisor.
The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform is expected to be in commercial devices in late 2020.
Full specs:
Source: Qualcomm
