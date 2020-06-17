In an effort to bring support for 5G to more affordable smartphones, Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 690 processor, a successor to the Snapdragon 675. The new SD690 is built on 8 nm processes and is the first 5G in the 6-series mobile platform. It has support for global bands, SA and NSA, and global multi-SIM enable connections worldwide.

5G is not the only new feature in the new chipset. SD690 will also have support for Vivid 4K HDR video recording. Also, the processor can take advantage of up to 192 MP camera resolution, so you can produce professional-quality photos and videos.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor also brings 5th gen Qualcomm® AI Engine and the Qualcomm® Hexagon™ Tensor Accelerator — both are first in the 6-series. According to Qualcomm, this will increase the speed as well as the efficiency of the chipset. Further, the processor has an improved Qualcomm Spectra™ 355L ISP, which supports high-megapixel capture, fast autofocus, and noise reduction technology, which, in turn, will produce sharper, brighter 4K HDR videos in over a billion shades of color.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 5G processor will also have improved graphics and imagery, thanks to Adreno 619L GPU. The improved GPU enables seamless graphics rendering, while the improved FHD+ display at 120 Hz supports smooth, lifelike imagery.

Qualcomm also claims that its Kyro 560 CPU offers up to 20% performance improvement compared to Snapdragon 675.