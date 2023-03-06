Qualcomm executive reveals Nothing Phone (2) chipset in a LinkedIn post

The Nothing Phone (1) sales figure indicates that Nohting’s first smartphone was successful. Now, the Carl Pei-led company is preparing a second-generating Phone (2) for release this year. And Qualcomm executive has recently accidentally revealed the chipset of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) in a LinkedIn post.

According to Qualcomm’s SVP and GM of Mobile, Compute, and XR business unit, Alex Katouzian, Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is a flagship one released in the Q3 of 2022. This is a huge improvement over last year’s Phone (1), powered by the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. The Snapdragon 778G is a mid-range processor, while the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is for flagship phones.

The Qualcomm executive edited his post on LinkedIn hours after publishing it to remove the mention of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. But folks over at 91mobiles spotted the post before it was edited. In other words, the Qualcomm executive “accidentally” revealed the chipset.

However, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is still not the latest flagship processor. But since last year’s flagship processor will power Phone (2), the device’s pricing will likely be lesser than this year’s flagship phones powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We have not heard about other specifications of Nohting Phone (2), but unlike Phone (1), it will launch in countries like the United States. Nothing CEO Carl Pei earlier confirmed that Phone (2) would be “more premium” than Phone (1), which also explains why it decided to choose Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 instead of a mid-tier processor. There is no reliable information on when Phone (2) will launch, but rumor has it that the handset will debut in the third quarter of 2023.

