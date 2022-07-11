Something big is coming to the history of Nothing tomorrow, July 12. The London-based consumer technology startup, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is set to fully uncover its second product, the Nothing Phone 1. The in-person event, called Nothing (event): Return to Instinct, will be held in London, while the website livestream will be at 11 AM ET.

The public already knows some details about the phone as Pei himself previously leaked them in an earlier event called “The Truth.” At that time, only a few things were uncovered, including the Nothing OS, the logo, and the transparent portions of the phone. Nonetheless, some tech websites say that the first Nothing phone will be armed with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 778G, 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support, 50MP + 16MP dual-camera camera system, and a transparent back with five lightning strips composed over 900 LEDs.

The last feature mentioned above is probably the most notable one everyone is waiting for in Nothing Phone 1 due to its aesthetic value. However, it is also revealed that the lights would do more than that as they will also work with the phone’s notifications. According to reports, the LEDs will glow to alert users of notifications, charging status, and more.

As for the price, the website RootMyGalaxy has reported the phone’s pricing in India. According to the site, the Nothing Phone 1 has a starting price of at least $390 for its 8GB/128GB variant, while the 8GB/256 GB and 12GB/256GB versions have estimated costs of $410 and $460, respectively. These prices, of course, are nothing official, but we’ll be able to confirm that tomorrow.