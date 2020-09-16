Sony has revealed the PS5 price for both the standard version and Digital Edition. 

Revealed during the PlayStation Games Showcase alongside games such as Final Fantasy XVI and Spider-Man Miles Morales gameplay, the PS5 price reveal closed off the showcase.

Here’s the prices for both SKUs:

PlayStation 5

  • $499.99
  • €499.99
  • £449.99
  • ¥49,980

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

  • $399.99
  • €399.99
  • £359.99
  • ¥39,980

The PlayStation 5 release date was also revealed during the conference. Releasing just two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in America, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Other countries will get the console on November 19th.

For a full list of specifications for the PlayStation 5 check here. For a breakdown on the technology available within the DualSense controller, check here.

