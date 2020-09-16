Sony has revealed the PS5 price for both the standard version and Digital Edition.

Revealed during the PlayStation Games Showcase alongside games such as Final Fantasy XVI and Spider-Man Miles Morales gameplay, the PS5 price reveal closed off the showcase.

Here’s the prices for both SKUs:

PlayStation 5

$499.99

€499.99

£449.99

¥49,980

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

$399.99

€399.99

£359.99

¥39,980

The PlayStation 5 release date was also revealed during the conference. Releasing just two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in America, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Other countries will get the console on November 19th.

For a full list of specifications for the PlayStation 5 check here. For a breakdown on the technology available within the DualSense controller, check here.