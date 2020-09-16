Sony has revealed the PS5 price for both the standard version and Digital Edition.
Revealed during the PlayStation Games Showcase alongside games such as Final Fantasy XVI and Spider-Man Miles Morales gameplay, the PS5 price reveal closed off the showcase.
Here’s the prices for both SKUs:
PlayStation 5
- $499.99
- €499.99
- £449.99
- ¥49,980
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
- $399.99
- €399.99
- £359.99
- ¥39,980
The PlayStation 5 release date was also revealed during the conference. Releasing just two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in America, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. Other countries will get the console on November 19th.
For a full list of specifications for the PlayStation 5 check here. For a breakdown on the technology available within the DualSense controller, check here.