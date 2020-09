Square Enix has revealed the next-gen Final Fantasy XVI at Sony’s PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Revealed during the PlayStation Games Showcase, the possibly next-gen only Final Fantasy XVI will be available to play only on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Not much is known about the upcoming next-gen RPG, but judging from the trailer it’s more inspired by traditional fantasy than the more modern era of FF games released after Final Fantasy 6.

Check out the trailer below: