Announced in a news post today by Irdeto, the creators of Denuvo, the software is joining the PlayStation 5 Tools and Middleware program to offer Anti-Cheat technology to game developers.

“Denuvo is at the forefront of games security with over 2 billion unique game installs protected across all platforms, and over 1,000 games secured.” The news post boasts. “Joining the PlayStation®5 Tools and Middleware program therefore fosters Denuvo’s continued commitment to excellence and innovation in game security”

The release claims that it won’t just help the reported “77% of the gamers express being repelled from a game due to cheating occurring” as it will also help in “ protecting the developers’ investment, where approximately 70% of their revenue is earned in the first two weeks after the launch of a game.”

This isn’t all good news, however. Denuvo has come under fire in the past for causing performance and stability issues in games such as Doom Eternal, where it was patched in, and then swiftly back out again.

Irdeto, of course, claims otherwise, writing “Developed by security experts and video game enthusiasts, Denuvo’s technology has no negative impact on in-game performance.”

We’ll have to see as time goes on, how many developers choose to use this now available option, and if, or how badly, it affects performance when being used.