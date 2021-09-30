With another month about to begin, Amazon’s Prime Gaming has announced another suite of rewards for subscribers in October.

Featuring a staggering 10 titles for free for Prime members, October is shaping up to be a good month for Prime Gaming subscribers as there’s a lot on offer beyond the usual assortment of in-game cosmetics and rewards.

Star Wars: Squadrons

Master the art of starfighter combat and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and buckle up in a thrilling Star Wars story.

Alien: Isolation

Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes.

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Fear the Presence, a mysterious entity you cannot fight: stay alert, hide, breathe slowly… Explore cursed places where unseen spirits and lost souls linger.

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is an arcade action game that puts you in the middle of WWI aerial battles.

Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures

Enter the colourful world of West Wallaby Street in a series of four cracking adventures brought to you by Aardman Animations and Telltale Games.

Blue Fire

Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles, and more.

Tiny Robots Recharged

It was all fun and games until the bad guy took your friends. It’s not their fault he built his super-secret laboratory next to the park.

Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape

Whiskey & Zombies is a comedy-adventure brawler/stealther set in a different kind of apocalypse where the only thing that kills the virus is moonshine whiskey.

Secret Files 3

The bestselling Secret Files franchise celebrates its return! The dream couple Max and Nina have announced their forthcoming wedding.

As if all of those games weren’t enough for Prime Gaming members this October, there’s still the assortment of in-game goodies to make your Prime Gaming subscription worthwhile.

This October, Prime Gaming subscribers can look forward to: