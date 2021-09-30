With another month about to begin, Amazon’s Prime Gaming has announced another suite of rewards for subscribers in October.
Featuring a staggering 10 titles for free for Prime members, October is shaping up to be a good month for Prime Gaming subscribers as there’s a lot on offer beyond the usual assortment of in-game cosmetics and rewards.
Star Wars: Squadrons
Master the art of starfighter combat and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron, and buckle up in a thrilling Star Wars story.
Alien: Isolation
Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger.
Ghostrunner
Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes.
Song of Horror Complete Edition
Fear the Presence, a mysterious entity you cannot fight: stay alert, hide, breathe slowly… Explore cursed places where unseen spirits and lost souls linger.
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is an arcade action game that puts you in the middle of WWI aerial battles.
Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures
Enter the colourful world of West Wallaby Street in a series of four cracking adventures brought to you by Aardman Animations and Telltale Games.
Blue Fire
Embark on an extraordinary adventure through the perished world of Penumbra to explore unique temples filled with 3D platforming challenges, diverse enemies, quests, collectibles, and more.
Tiny Robots Recharged
It was all fun and games until the bad guy took your friends. It’s not their fault he built his super-secret laboratory next to the park.
Whiskey & Zombies: The Great Southern Zombie Escape
Whiskey & Zombies is a comedy-adventure brawler/stealther set in a different kind of apocalypse where the only thing that kills the virus is moonshine whiskey.
Secret Files 3
The bestselling Secret Files franchise celebrates its return! The dream couple Max and Nina have announced their forthcoming wedding.
As if all of those games weren’t enough for Prime Gaming members this October, there’s still the assortment of in-game goodies to make your Prime Gaming subscription worthwhile.
This October, Prime Gaming subscribers can look forward to:
- Apex Legends – Electric Royalty Bundle
- New World – New World Pirate Pack
- Call of Duty – Bogged Down Bundle, World Series of Warzone Summer 2021 Bundle, and World Series of Warzone Bundle
- Genshin Impact – 1x Fragile Resin, 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore and 40,000 Mora
- Rainbow Six Siege – Collab Drop – Fragment