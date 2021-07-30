With August beginning in just a few days, there’s been another bounty of games and rewards announced to look forward to, this time coming to us courtesy of Amazon’s Prime Gaming.

Starting on August 2nd, the most sensible beginning to the month, Prime Gaming members will have access to another haul of eight games to enjoy, with this months assortment spanning a variety of genres and eras.

To kick August off right, Prime Gaming members will be able to dive into Battlefield 1 right now, as EA and DICE’s World War One shooter is available from now till August 4th. After this, Prime Gaming members will be also able to claim Battlefield V, which will be available all the way until October 1st, so there’s not so much rush with this one. Set in World War 2, Battlefield V lets players engage in Battlefield’s iconic open gameplay with plenty of historic weaponry and vehicles to enjoy across Battlefield V’s many theatres of war.

The following games will also be available throughout the month of August:

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – The man with the hat is back in his greatest adventure yet in LucasArts’ iconic point-and-click adventure game.

Metamorphosis – Play as a tiny bug, Gregor, in the first-person adventure set in a surrealist world where player’s newfound abilities are their last and only hope for redemption.

A Normal Lost Phone – In this puzzle video game explore the intimacy of an unknown person whose phone was found by the player.

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story – Jump into the social life of Laura in this spiritual sequel to A Normal Lost Phone.

Planet Alpha – In a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger, players must harness the power of night and day while struggling to survive.

Secret Files: Tunguska – Unravel one of the greatest mysteries of our time in the graphic adventure video game

Lost Horizon 2 – While the tensions between the superpowers threaten to tear the world apart, the British soldier has to save his family that has been caught by powerful enemies.

On top of the games that are available this month, Prime Gaming members are also getting a treasure trove of in-game rewards throughout August. This month there’s content available for League of Legends, Sea of Thieves, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact, and many more, so make sure to check out the long list of what’s available this coming month.

While last month’s Prime Gaming rewards will soon be expiring, you can still pick up DICE’s Battlefield 1, until August 4th, if you’ve not picked it up already.