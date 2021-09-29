Amazon Games’ hotly anticipated MMO New World launched yesterday and already the game is suffering from its own success, with gargantuan wait times to get in.

Despite Amazon Games’ being run by Amazon, the trillion-dollar mega-corporation, New World has still been beset by server troubles on its launch day, with many players being forced to wait for literal hours if they want to play on one of the more populated in-game worlds.

While this is the opposite of a problem for Amazon, they’ve got all their servers packed, after all, the Amazon Games’ team is working to fix the problem for players, announcing that more server capacity is on the way.

“We are continuing to stand up additional servers and will expand the capacity of our existing servers once we have properly tested these changes,” The New World team announced in a statement last night.

Amazon Games went on to announce that players will be able to “relocate their characters to a new server of their choice at no cost,” for the next two weeks, so that “everyone can find an open world now, while also finding a home in Aeternum,” without having to wait hours to get in.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen games suffering from success, recently the portal based halo-esque shooter Splitgate had to push back its official launch out of beta due to similar server troubles stemming from simply having too many players.