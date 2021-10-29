With another month shortly upon us, Amazon’s Prime Gaming has gone ahead and announced what rewards you can expect from being a member throughout November.

To start the month off right, Prime Gaming has announced that on November 1st, Amazon Prime members can look forward to enjoying an impressive haul of nine games. Here’s a little bit about each of them.

Dragon Age Inquisition

You are the Inquisitor, tasked with saving the world from itself. But the road ahead is paved with difficult decisions. Thedas is a land of strife. Factions constantly war with each other even as a larger demonic invasion has begun. And you? You and your band of champions are the only ones who can hold it together.

Control Ultimate Edition

A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Embark on an adventure into Siberia as Lara Croft in search for the legendary city of Kitezh while battling the paramilitary organization Trinity, which intends to uncover the city’s promise of immortality.

Rogue Heroes

Rogue Heroes is a 1-4 player classic adventure game with modern rogue-lite elements. Team up with friends to combat procedural dungeons, explore an expansive overworld full of secrets and take down the Titans to save Tasos!

Liberated

Lock, load, and get ready for a new kind of action-adventure! Immerse yourself in a noir rain-soaked city inside a paperback comic. Uncover a cyberpunk conspiracy against human rights. THIS is the revolution.

Puzzle Agent 2

Agent Nelson Tethers just solved his biggest case yet. So why isn’t he satisfied? Venture back to eerie Scoggins, Minnesota to solve the mystery of “the Hidden People” once and for all!

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Twenty years ago, in a frightening battle Dawn Harlock stopped the Archdemon Ragnar from descending upon the world. Turns out this was not the end of all the grim mysteries and adventures.

BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers

BAFL is all about pure arcade fun. Challenge your friends, pick a funky car and outrun them with your driving skills and dirty tricks. Ram them out of your way or pick up bonuses to wreck them.

Secret Files: Sam Peters

Discover the truth about the Asanbosam, a mysterious creature that lurks behind the trees in Bosumtwi, a mysterious crater lake in Africa. Join journalist Sam Peters as she searches for answers behind the legends of the Ashanti people in Ghana.

Alongside the assortment of games that you can look forward to playing, Prime Gaming is also offering a suite of in-game rewards for you to enjoy throughout November. Prime Gaming members can look forward to rewards in Epic Seven, World of Warships, Rainbow Six Siege, Fall Guys, Genshin Impact, and of course Amazon’s own New World.

Prime Gaming has also partnered with Riot in order to give Prime Gaming members even more in-game delights throughout the coming months. These rewards will be available for League of Legends, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra players.

Kicking things off in November, Prime Gaming members can look forward to receiving a “Prime Gaming Capsure” in League of Legends which includes “650 Riot Points, an unowned 1350 RP skin, five Champion Shards Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, two sets of Series 1 Eternals, and a 30-day xp boost.”