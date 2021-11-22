December may still be a while away, but Prime Gaming is getting into the festive season early as they’ve announced the free games and content you can expect this December.

Alongside an assortment of nine games for Prime Gaming members to enjoy, December’s content offerings also include a smattering of goodies for a number of EA’s games, thanks to Prime Gaming’s latest collaboration.

This collaboration will give Prime Gaming members in-game rewards in Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, and other EA sports titles throughout the coming months. Alongside these rewards, Prime Gaming members can also look forward to in-game delights in New World, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Roblox.

Without any further ado, here’s a little bit about each of the nine games that you can expect throughout December as a Prime Gaming member.

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit launches you into a new open-world landscape behind the wheel of the world’s fastest and most beautiful cars. From Criterion, the award-winning studio behind the Burnout series, Hot Pursuit will redefine racing games for a whole new generation.

Frostpunk

Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival?

Journey to the Savage Planet

As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but you’ll figure it out. Good luck!

Football Manager 2021

New additions and game upgrades deliver added levels of depth, drama and football authenticity. FM21 empowers you like never before to develop your skills and command success at your club.

Morkredd

Morkredd is a tense, physics-based co-op puzzle game for one to two players combining skill-based puzzle-solving, a challenging balance of light and shadow, and a dark world full of secrets to unlock.

Spellcaster University

Develop a prestigious university of mages. Build rooms, train your students, fight orcs, slay the bureaucrats, manage your budget… a director’s life is not a quiet one.

Youtubers Life

Become the most successful youtuber on the planet! Create videos, get subscribers, attend events, interact with your fans… and grow your channel. Live a youtuber’s life!

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

It’s 1959 and the city of Punchbowl, PA, is a beacon of progress and ideal living. Show the living that law and order are no match for a dead man on a mission. Your boyfriend’s back Maggie, and Punchbowl is gonna be in trouble!

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

While explosively stripping the evil pirate LeChuck of his demonic mojo, Guybrush Threepwood inadvertently infects the entire Caribbean with the arch-fiend’s expelled voodoo, which threatens to transform buccaneers into unruly pirate monsters.