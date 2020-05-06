You can now pre-order the new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2

by Pradeep

 

You can now pre-order the new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 1

Microsoft today announced several new Surface devices including the Surface Go 2, the Surface Book 3, the Surface Headphones 2 and the Surface Earbuds. You can read about each of these devices from the links below.

You can now pre-order these devices from Microsoft Store, find the links to pre-order them below.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments