You can now pre-order the new Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2

Microsoft today announced several new Surface devices including the Surface Go 2, the Surface Book 3, the Surface Headphones 2 and the Surface Earbuds. You can read about each of these devices from the links below.
You can now pre-order these devices from Microsoft Store, find the links to pre-order them below.
- Surface Go 2 – Starting at $399 (available starting May 12)
- Surface Book 3 – Starting at $1599 (available starting May 21)
- Surface Headphones 2 – $249 (available starting May 12)
- Surface Earbuds – $199 (available starting May 12)
