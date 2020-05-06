Microsoft announces Surface Go 2 with a larger 10.5-inch display and improved performance

After several leaks, Microsoft today officially announced the new Surface Go 2. The Surface Go 2 comes with the same thin, lightweight design as its predecessor, but now comes with a slightly larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 220 ppi. Thanks to 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, the Surface Go 2 delivers 64% faster performance when compared to the original Surface Go. Surface Go 2 also comes with improved battery life of up to 10 hours.

Surface Go 2 also comes with Studio Mics, Microsoft’s dual microphone solution, to improve voice experience during video meetings. The 5MP front-facing camera offers great video calling experience. The Surface Go 2 accessories including the Type Cover will come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.

Surface Go 2 starts at $399 and will be available starting May 12. You can pre-order it today here.

Tech specs:

Operating SystemConsumer Channels: Windows 10 Home in S mode6

Commercial Channels: Windows 10 Pro

ExteriorDimensions: 9.65 inches x 6.9 inches x 0.33 inches (245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm)

Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multi-position hinge to 165 degrees, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stability

Color: Silver

Physical buttons: volume, power

Wi-Fi: Starting at 1.2 lbs (544 g), not including Type Cover*

LTE Advanced3: Starting at 1.22 lbs (553 g), not including Type Cover*

DisplayScreen: 10.5-inch PixelSense Display

Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI)

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Contrast Ratio 1500:1

Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Corning®Gorilla® Glass 3

ProcessorIntel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4425Y

8th Gen Intel® Core m3 Processor

GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics 615
Memory4GB/8GB RAM
Storage64GB eMMC

128GB Solid State Drive (SSD)

SecurityEnterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

Firmware TPM 2.0

NetworkWi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

LTE Advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X16 LTE Modem

BatteryWiFi: Up to 10 hours of typical device usage

LTE Advanced:3 Up to 10 hours of typical device usage

Cameras, Video and AudioWindows Hello face sign-in camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD Skype HD video

8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video

Dual Studio Mics

2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium

Ports1 x USB-C

1 x Surface Connect

Surface Type Cover Port

MicroSDXC card reader

3.5mm headphone jack

SensorsAmbient light sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

Power supply24 W power supply
In the boxSurface Go 2

Power supply

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents

WarrantyOne-year limited hardware warranty

Source: Microsoft

