Microsoft announces Surface Go 2 with a larger 10.5-inch display and improved performance

After several leaks, Microsoft today officially announced the new Surface Go 2. The Surface Go 2 comes with the same thin, lightweight design as its predecessor, but now comes with a slightly larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 220 ppi. Thanks to 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, the Surface Go 2 delivers 64% faster performance when compared to the original Surface Go. Surface Go 2 also comes with improved battery life of up to 10 hours.
Surface Go 2 also comes with Studio Mics, Microsoft’s dual microphone solution, to improve voice experience during video meetings. The 5MP front-facing camera offers great video calling experience. The Surface Go 2 accessories including the Type Cover will come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.
Surface Go 2 starts at $399 and will be available starting May 12. You can pre-order it today here.
Tech specs:
|Operating System
|Consumer Channels: Windows 10 Home in S mode6
Commercial Channels: Windows 10 Pro
|Exterior
|Dimensions: 9.65 inches x 6.9 inches x 0.33 inches (245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm)
Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multi-position hinge to 165 degrees, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stability
Color: Silver
Physical buttons: volume, power
Wi-Fi: Starting at 1.2 lbs (544 g), not including Type Cover*
LTE Advanced3: Starting at 1.22 lbs (553 g), not including Type Cover*
|Display
|Screen: 10.5-inch PixelSense Display
Resolution: 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI)
Aspect Ratio: 3:2
Contrast Ratio 1500:1
Touch: 10-point multi-touch
Corning®Gorilla® Glass 3
|Processor
|Intel® Pentium® Gold Processor 4425Y
8th Gen Intel® Core m3 Processor
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics 615
|Memory
|4GB/8GB RAM
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
128GB Solid State Drive (SSD)
|Security
|Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in
Firmware TPM 2.0
|Network
|Wi-Fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology
LTE Advanced Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X16 LTE Modem
|Battery
|WiFi: Up to 10 hours of typical device usage
LTE Advanced:3 Up to 10 hours of typical device usage
|Cameras, Video and Audio
|Windows Hello face sign-in camera (front-facing)
5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD Skype HD video
8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video
Dual Studio Mics
2W stereo speakers with Dolby® Audio™ Premium
|Ports
|1 x USB-C
1 x Surface Connect
Surface Type Cover Port
MicroSDXC card reader
3.5mm headphone jack
|Sensors
|Ambient light sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
|Power supply
|24 W power supply
|In the box
|Surface Go 2
Power supply
Quick Start Guide
Safety and warranty documents
|Warranty
|One-year limited hardware warranty
Source: Microsoft