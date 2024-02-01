'Pokemon with guns' game Palworld becomes biggest ever 3rd-party launch on Xbox Game Pass

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Palworld is a survival experience game that was released in early access on January 19, 2024. The game has been a sensation, with over 19 million players in total in just 10 days. Microsoft, who did more business in gaming than with Windows last year, seems to follow the same path again.

The game is available on Steam, and Xbox has sold 12 million copies and has 7 million players on Xbox. Palworld has also become the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass and the most-played cloud title via Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft is working with Pocketpair to bring features like dedicated servers, faster updates, and optimizations to Xbox platforms in the future.

Palworld, upon its release, faced accusations of plagiarizing Pokemon due to similarities in creature designs and core gameplay concepts.

In reaction to Palworld’s popularity and potential copyright concerns, The Pokemon Company announced its commitment to scrutinizing and addressing potential violations of its intellectual property rights. However, no specific actions or legal proceedings have been confirmed yet.

Overall, Palworld has been a successful launch, and it will be interesting to see how the game evolves in the future.