Pokémon Go will no longer support iPhone 6 and below as well as older Android phones

Niantic’s popular AR RPG will no longer be playable on a collection of older mobile phones as the game continues into a new era of updates.

For starters, the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 will no longer be able to play Pokémon Go, neither will any iOS device running iOS 11 or below. On Android, the game will be dropping support for devices running Android 5.

The game will still be playable up until the release of its upcoming October update. Those who don’t update their OS to supported versions or upgrade phones will be unable to update or access the title.

“Even if you’re able to install and run Pokemon GO on such devices after the release of version 0.189, we’ll no longer be able to provide support if you run into any technical issues,” reads the game’s support page.

Of course, with Android devices, there’s always the possibility that you can softmod a custom OS onto your phone to further access the game. On iPhone, however, you’re likely out of luck.