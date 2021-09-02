PlayStation has announced their next big event, the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which will include news and updates from the long list of PlayStation Studios developers.

“The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers,” PlayStation announced today, revealing that the show will focus on “games releasing this holiday and beyond.”

With the show only just announced, there’s no telling just which studios may be included, but with a bedazzled PlayStation logo for the event, it seems that they may be going all out, which may mean news about blockbuster titles such as God of War: Ragnarock.

There will undoubtedly be a lot to look forward to during this showcase event, but Sony has made sure to say note that PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time,” to temper our expectations somewhat.

? Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 will be free to watch on Youtube and Twitch, and it’s due to kick off on Thursday the September 9 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 9:00pm BST / 10:00pm CEST.