According to PSVR Without Parole, as well as Upload VR, Sony recently held a closed-door summit for potential PSVR 2 developers which has unveiled new details about Sony’s upcoming virtual reality headset.

According to PSVR Without Parole’s report, the PSVR 2 is a seriously impressive piece of hardware, with Fresnel OLED displays that have a combined resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye).

To go along with the impressive 4K HDR displays, the PSVR 2 will reportedly have a field of view of 110 degrees. This increased viewing angle boasts 10 degrees over its predecessor and is an impressive 20 degrees more than Oculus’s Quest 2 headset.

The PSVR 2 is also confirmed, according to PSVR Without Parole, to have eye-tracking capabilities which will allow for “Flexible Scaling Resolution” which “concentrates the rendering resources on the player’s area of focus” which should make PlayStation VR games easier to run on the PlayStation 5 console. On top of this, the headset will also include a rotary haptic motor to improve immersion.

The new controllers for the PSVR 2 headset still don’t have a fancy name like DualSense, but they will thankfully come included with every purchase of a headset, rather than launching after the fact as Oculus’s first touch controller did. Similarly to Oculus’s controllers, the PSVR 2 controllers will apparently have capacitive touch sensors, which should greatly improve immersion and allow for more intricate touch gameplay.

In their report PSVR without Parole also reveal that Sony is hoping to move away from VR experiences, and instead focus on console-quality triple-A titles. These games will reportedly most likely be hybrid games, playable on flat screens or on the PSVR 2 headset, similar to Resident Evil 7. PSVR 1 games will reportedly also be remastered for the new headset.

There’s still no release date in sight beyond an ambitious late 2022 for the PSVR 2 headset or any mention of price, with Sony reportedly planning to release details sometime in early 2022, so the new headset is still a long way off yet.