During the recent State of Play, PlayStation showed off nine minutes of Deathloop gameplay in a walkthrough taking down one of the “visionaries” antagonists.

If you want to avoid spoilers and go into Deathloop completely fresh when it launches on September 14th, then it might be best to skip over watching this gameplay, as while impressive, it does spoil one path to kill one of the game’s eight visionaries. If you want to know how it looks, however, we’ll do our best to recap here without spoilers.

As you might expect from the developers of Dishonored, Arkane’s Deathloop has multiple paths towards each of the games visionaries, with plenty to learn about the world along the way that might help you approach the murderous tasks at hand.

While you’d often overhear or spot an alternate route in past games, Deathloop also allows you to learn about these paths through trial and error, as with each death and each loop, you learn more about how to approach your next target and maybe what not to do.

Using a resource called Residuum, you’ll be able to retain powers and weapons throughout each loop, with Dinga Bakaba, Deathloops game director, saying that “over time you will build an arsenal of weapons, abilities, and upgrades that you can mix and match between missions to suit your playstyle or the needs of a specific task.”

Throughout the trailer, the powers, such as a short-range blink teleport, a Colt rewinding respawn, and people-telekinesis Karnesis, all look like bundles of fun that we can’t wait to get our hands-on. With these abilities paired with ranged gun combat rather than exclusively stealthy melee stabbing, hopefully, the combat will feel as exciting as it looks.

These powers and weapons won’t just help you against the AI goons, as you’re also being hunted by either an AI or player-controlled Julianna, one of the game’s eight visionaries, who’s a lot keener than the others to put an end to your plans to break the cycle.

Being a timed exclusive for the PlayStation 5, Arkane has utilized the console’s capabilities, using the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback to make every weapon feel as unique in your hands as it looks on the screen.

Once this timed exclusivity period ends after a year, we can expect to see Deathloop launch elsewhere onto PC and Xbox storefronts. With Zenimax and Bethesda, the parent companies of Arkane, being owned by Microsoft, we’re also expecting to see it launch on Xbox Game Pass.