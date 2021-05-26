PlayStation has announced the games coming to PlayStation Plus on June 1st, and this month doesn’t look too bad.

Leading the charge into June is Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown which was previously rumoured to be coming in this months PlayStation Plus lineup, and now we have confirmation that it’s only a short ways away.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown | PS4

This iconic fighting game has received a deep remaster for its PlayStation 4 release. Alongside its tight refined gameplay, this remaster also brings a new look, character cinematics, as well as multiple new online features such as new tournaments to engage new and veteran players alike.

Operation: Tango | PS5

For PlayStation 5 players this month, there’s the cooperative spy adventure Operation: Tango for you to enjoy. This game requires both co-op players to have a microphone since it relies on critical teamwork where communication is key across different points of view. With a barrier to entry on top of already owning a PS5, this PlayStation Plus Game might not be the easiest to play.

Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4

Lastly, Star Wars: Squadrons will also be available this month bringing in some frenetic space dogfighting within the Star Wars universe. With a single-player story set within the Return of the Jedi as well as online dogfighting in the iconic spacecraft, there’s plenty to enjoy. You can even play Star Wars: Squadrons in VR if you have a PS VR headset!