PlayStation has announced that next month’s PlayStation Plus is going to contain three additional PS VR titles for no extra cost.

PlayStation made the announcement in a blog post celebrating five years of PlayStation VR, however, they neglected to mention which games PlayStation Plus subscribers are going to get. For that, we have to “stay tuned for more details,” as the announcement will be made in the next few weeks.

Alongside the tease for more PlayStation Plus games, PlayStation revealed the five most-played PlayStation VR games globally out of the platforms over 500 game catalogue. The list of most played games is as follows:

Rec Room

Beat Saber

PlayStation VR Worlds

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

With games such as Moss: Book II, Wanderer, After the Fall, and Zenith: The Last City, as well as the PS VR 2 headset on the horizon, there’s plenty for PlayStation VR fans to look forward to in the future, once they’re done reminiscing about the past five years.

We may still have a few weeks to wait before the reveal of PlayStation Plus’ November lineup, up PlayStation Plus members can still enjoy the past month’s games, which include Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X.