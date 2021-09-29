PlayStation has finally officially announced October’s PlayStation Plus games, and they’re just as we expected.

For the second month in a row, the user Billbill-Kun on Dealabs has been right on the money, leaking the month’s PlayStation Plus games ahead of their official announcement.

Hell Let Loose | PS5

Hell Let Loose is a hardcore World War Two first-person shooter with epic battles of 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamically shifting front line and a unique resource-based RTS-inspired meta-game.

PGA Tour 2K21 | PS4

Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA Tour 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own featuring a new PGA Tour Career Mode, licensed courses and more! Powered by The Golf Club.

Mortal Kombat X | PS4

Mortal Kombat X combines the series’ unparalleled, cinematic presentation with all-new gameplay. For the first time, players can choose from multiple variations of each character impacting both strategy and fighting style.

This suite of PlayStation Plus games will be available from the 5th of October to the 1st of November, so make sure to pick them up within that period if any of them strike your fancy. Until then, PlayStation Plus’ September lineup is still available until the 4th of October, so there’s still time to pick them up if you haven’t already.