In a recent PS VR Spotlight, PlayStation unveiled an impressive lineup of VR titles that will be coming to the headset.

While there weren’t any reveals about the next generation of Sony’s PS VR headset for the PlayStation 5, there were plenty of games to get excited for before that big announcement, whenever that is.

Sniper Elite VR kicked off the proceedings, showing off remarkably little sniping for a game called Sniper Elite. In the series’ VR outing, due July 8th “you will experience a powerful World War II story through the eyes of an Italian Partisan,” with a focus on stealth as well as action. It looks like you’ll even be able to become the bullet you just fired which looks brilliantly nauseating.

Wanderer was the next to be unveiled which releases sometime this summer. Travelling through time to shape the future Wanderer takes you all over the place from the ancient past to the post-apocalypse, stopping by the 60s to play a concert in between. It looks absolutely wild, and with fun minigames to do alongside saving the world, what’s not to love?

“IT’S THE END OF THE FRACKING WORLD” according to Fracked’s trailer description which seems like an apt description for the energy on display in this fast-paced action-adventure shooter. With a variety of guns and a good deal of verticality in the levels, Fracked promises a story where you feel like an action hero as you blast through countless goons.

From Arizona Sunshine’s developer Vertigo Games, After the Fall is another VR FPS where you’ll be dispatching hordes of the undead, but this time it’s spooky. Unlike the bright colours under the Arizona sun, After the Fall is a lot darker and gorier as you fight through post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. With up to four co-op partners, it should still be a bundle of fun even with the doom and gloom.

As a break from the post-apocalypse, Winds & Leaves is a refreshingly quaint adventure where you play as a gardener who needs to bring back the world’s vegetation. Okay so there’s still some apocalypse, as you need to plant the forests to protect the world from an upcoming cataclysm, but with gorgeous pastel colours, it does at least look a lot cheerier.

Taito’s arcade classic Puzzle Bobble series was the next to get the VR treatment in Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey which will be available for PS VR, PS4, and PS5 later this year. With bright colours, adorable characters and bubbles to pop, Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey looks like a delightful new twist on the puzzling series.

Lastly Arashi: Castles of Sin has its turn in the PS VR spotlight to show off some of its stealth-action gameplay. With open sandbox-style levels, you’ve got a lot of freedom in how you approach stealth in the feudal Japan setting. With a bow, sword, and grappling hook in your arsenal, there’s all manner of options available for you to use alongside your wolf, Haru, who of course you can pet.