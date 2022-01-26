With another month almost upon us, Sony has officially announced the games PlayStation Plus members can enjoy for free throughout February.

Featuring another trio of enjoyable games, even if one of them is pretty much DLC for Borderlands 2, PlayStation Plus has another good month of rewards for subscribers, however, it still pales in comparison to what’s available on Xbox Game Pass, if only Sony were making an alternative.

Here’s a look at each of the games that are available on PlayStation Plus from February 1st:

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | PS5

Planet Coaster – the future of coaster park simulation games has arrived! Surprise, delight and thrill incredible crowds as you build your coaster park empire – let your imagination run wild, and share your success with the world.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure | PS4

Smash skeletons, defeat dragons, and battle giant golems in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. Experience the acclaimed 2013 quest that started it all in this standalone campaign jam-packed with fantasy, fun, and mountains of magical loot!

EA Sports UFC 4 | PS4

In EA Sports UFC 4, the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. Go from unknown amateur to UFC superstar in the new Career Mode, experience the origins of combat sports in two all-new environments, or challenge the world in new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships to become the undisputed champ.