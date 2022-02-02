PlayStation has announced the latest lineup of games that are available this February on their game streaming service PlayStation Now.

While PlayStation Now might not get quite as many games as Xbox Cloud Gaming, thanks to Xbox Game Pass, there’s still plenty for PlayStation fans to enjoy this February, so long as you don’t mind forking over the extra £8.99 a month in subscription fees.

If that cost seems a little too steep for you, worry not, as PlayStation might actually have a solution on the horizon. While it’s yet to be officially confirmed, Sony is believed to be working on a revamped PlayStation Plus subscription, codenamed “Spartacus”, which would incorporate PlayStation Now game streaming at potentially a lower cost than both subscriptions combined.

Without any further ado, however, let’s get into what PlayStation Now subscribers can play right now this February:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition takes players back to the 1980s and into a neon-soaked tropical town brimming with excess through the story of Tommy Vercetti and his quest for revenge.

Little Big Workshop

Manage your workers, stations, machines and create awesome stuff as your little big workshop grows into your dream factory!

Through the Darkest of Times

Berlin 1933. “Adolf Hitler is chancellor!” We all know the consequences this message bore. Unspeakable horrors and suffering would sweep across the world. Few would stand and fight the monstrosity that was the German Reich. Will you? Lead an underground resistance group Through the Darkest of Times.

Death Squared

Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying! Each player needs to guide a robot to a colour-coded goal, but the path is beset with deadly traps and hazards.