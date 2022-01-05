To go along with the announcement of their hotly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headset, PlayStation also announced Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Created by Guerrilla, as well as recent PlayStation Studios acquisition Firesprite Games, Horizon Call of the Mountain is, according to PlayStation a “unique experience [that] has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay.”

Aside from the very brief glimpse at some gameplay during the trailer, PlayStation unfortunately isn’t revealing all too much about Horizon Call of the Mountain. All that PlayStation are saying for now is that “this story will be told through the eyes of an entirely new character,” and you will at least be meeting Aloy and other familiar faces on your journey.

Similarly to the newly announced PlayStation VR2 headset, Horizon Call of the Mountain also doesn’t yet have a release date, and there’s no word about how much it will cost once it launches on Sony’s next-generation VR headset.

While we might not have a release date for Horizon Call of the Mountain to look forward to just yet, PlayStation players can at least look forward to Horizon Forbidden West which is launching in just a few short weeks on February 18th 2022.