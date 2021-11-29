After plenty of speculation, PlatinumGames has confirmed that Babylon’s Fall uses a smattering of assets from the wildly popular Final Fantasy 14, at the director’s discretion.

In a new blog post, Babylon’s Fall producer Yosuke Saito addressed the concerns from fans, while also stating plainly that “yes, Babylon’s Fall contains gear and emote data borrowed from Final Fantasy XIV.”

“When I gave my Babylon’s Fall presentation at a company meeting, Final Fantasy XIV Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida was also in attendance and offered his help, to which I replied, ‘Yes, please!’,” Saito explained.

“By borrowing data, we’ve been able to implement a much wider variety of gear and emotes in the game than we’d originally planned,” Saito continued. “Just to be clear though, the visuals of most of the gear that players aim to obtain in-game are unique to Babylon’s Fall.”

If you’ve not heard of it before, Babylon’s Fall is PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s latest fantastical hardcore co-op hack and slash game that’s due to launch at some ambiguous point in 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.