In last nights Nintendo Direct, Nintendo finally unveiled a new trailer for Platinum Games’ Bayonetta 3 after over three years of waiting.

It had been so long, in fact, that Nintendo recently had to confirm that Bayonetta 3 “definitely still exists” so we didn’t lose hope for the game altogether. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait any longer, as a new gameplay trailer is finally here to show off some high octane hack and slash action.

During the gameplay trailer, Platinum Games seemed to be very aware of just how long it’s been, with protagonist Bayonetta saying “It seems I’m unfashionably late,” while literally winking at the camera once she made her appearance.

After actually appearing in the trailer, Bayonetta showed off some of the new flashy gameplay for the franchises third outing, with a new mechanic “Demon Masquerade,” in which Bayonetta “fuses with an Infernal Demon to wield even more formidable magic power.”

Platinum Games has also announced another new mechanic called “Demon Slave” which lets Bayonetta “control Infernal Demons at will to obliterate enemies,” which sounds like a very cool way to spice up the gameplay for a sequel that’s seven years in the making.

Bayonetta 3 is due to launch sometime in 2022 for the Nintendo Switch with more information to be revealed at a later date.