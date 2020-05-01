Update: Xbox boss Phil Spencer has reaffirmed that the Coronavirus pandemic isn’t affecting the production of the next-generation Xbox Series X console.

Speaking to CNBC, Spencer said that the console is currently on track for a Holiday release but some planned games might not be.

“Overall, I think we’re in line with where we thought we’d be,” Spencer said. “I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production. Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets…”

Spencer continued to state that the company will not “push when things just aren’t ready”.

Original Story: With the Coronavirus epidemic causing delays for software, hardware and pretty much everything, one would think that the next-generation of games consoles would suffer a similar fate. Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has gone on record to state that this is not the case for the Xbox Series X release, which won’t be stopped.

In an interview with IGN, Phil Spencer discussed the situation between the Xbox Series X release and the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Despite Microsoft’s unwillingness to delay the Xbox Series X release, Spencer claims that the company is making sure to keep every member of the Series X teams safe.

“There’s no decision that I will make, or frankly anybody at Microsoft would even ask me to make, that would compromise the safety and security of the teams for a near-term financial or product gain,” Spencer told IGN.

Spencer continued to explain that, despite the worldwide pandemic, there’s no sign of the company being unable to meet their slated release date for the next-generation system.

“We have nothing right now that says we’re not gonna make the dates that we’ve been planning,” Spencer explained. “I’ll also say that’s kind of real-time stuff and I am gonna put the safety and security of the teams at the top, along with a quality product.”

Spencer continued to say that Xbox Series X is still planned for a simultaneous worldwide release across all regions, unlike 2013’s Xbox One.