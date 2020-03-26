Hackers have reportedly stolen the Xbox Series X GPU source code from underneath Microsoft’s noses. They’ll give it back, for a hefty hunk of change.

Revealed through an AMD blog post, the SoC creators for the Xbox Series X explained that the hackers have asked for $100 million to return the stolen information.

Selective segments of the graphics source code were leaked onto GitHub before being removed by AMD, but the company is aware of the security risks.

“In December 2019, we were contacted by someone who claimed to have test files related to a subset of our current and future graphics products, some of which were recently posted online, but have since been taken down,” AMD revealed.

However, those who own other forms of AMD graphics processors should not worry for their own safety as the acquired information only adhears to the upcoming Xbox Series X. For more info on Xbox Series X specs, check here.

“While we are aware the perpetrator has additional files that have not been made public, we believe the stolen graphics IP is not core to the competitiveness or security of our graphics products. We are not aware of the perpetrator possessing any other AMD IP.

We are working closely with law enforcement officials and other experts as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation.”