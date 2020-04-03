Despite Xbox boss Phil Spencer claiming that nothing is hindering the launch of the next-generation Xbox Series X, its planned launch-window games may not be ready in time.



The unknown Xbox Series X games are being closely monitored to see whether or not they’ll be able to meet their internally-planned launch windows.

With Xbox Game Studios’ biggest launch title, Halo Infinite, being developed by a team of hundreds, Xbox Boss Phil Spencer has revealed that the development team is “feeling stretched” after moving to remote working.

“The two big issues we’re monitoring right now are – building a video game from home [with] a large distributed team of hundreds of people is not easy,” Spencer said in an IGN interview. “Video games as we know right now are big, there are huge asset bases that each one of these games have. How you trend up all those things is something we’re just living.”

“I’d say things right now aren’t easy, I think they’re stretched. I can feel it in the teams – they’re stretched. We have nothing right now that says we’re not going to make the dates we’ve been planning but I’ll also say this is real-time stuff and I’ll put the safety and security of teams at the top, along with a quality product. I don’t want to rush a product out if it’s not ready.”

Despite the struggling teams behind the Xbox Series X games, Microsoft is not delaying the next-generation hardware launch so the system can launch alongside big exclusives.

“I don’t think we would hold the launch of the overall platform for any individual game,” Spencer told IGN. “We just have to be very transparent on where we are and how we’re trending, which is something we’ve tried to do from the beginning of this platform.”

“Hardware and system and service software – those things have to stay linked. I don’t want to ship a piece of hardware where the platform’s not completely there. I’ll just laugh and say I think we’ve done that before and we don’t want to do it again.”

