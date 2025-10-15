PC Audit Software: Top 7 Tools For System Analysis

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Ensuring optimal performance and security for your computer systems requires careful monitoring and analysis. PC audit software provides the tools necessary to gain deep insights into your hardware, software, and overall system health. This allows you to identify potential issues, optimize resource allocation, and maintain a stable and secure computing environment.

This article explores seven of the best PC audit software solutions available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the right tool for your specific needs, whether you’re a home user, a small business, or a large enterprise.

Which PC Audit Tool is Right for You?

AIDA64 Extreme

AIDA64 Extreme is a powerful system information and diagnostics tool designed for home users and enthusiasts. It provides detailed information about your computer’s hardware and software components, including CPU, motherboard, memory, storage, and peripherals. AIDA64 Extreme also includes benchmarking capabilities to assess system performance and identify potential bottlenecks.

AIDA64 Extreme helps users troubleshoot hardware issues, optimize system settings, and monitor system stability. Its comprehensive reporting features and user-friendly interface make it a valuable tool for anyone who wants to understand their computer’s inner workings.

Detailed hardware and software information

Benchmarking and stress testing capabilities

Real-time monitoring of system parameters

Remote monitoring and management features

Pricing: \$49.95

Speccy

Speccy is a free system information tool developed by Piriform, the makers of CCleaner. It provides a quick and easy way to view detailed information about your computer’s hardware and software. Speccy displays information about your CPU, motherboard, memory, graphics card, storage, and operating system.

Speccy is a lightweight and user-friendly tool that is ideal for quickly identifying the components of your computer. It can be helpful for troubleshooting hardware issues, upgrading components, or simply learning more about your system.

Detailed hardware and software information

Easy-to-use interface

Lightweight and fast

Free to use

Pricing: Free (Professional version available with additional features)

Belarc Advisor

Belarc Advisor creates a detailed profile of your installed software and hardware, network inventory, missing Microsoft hotfixes, anti-virus status, security benchmarks, and displays the results in your web browser. All of your PC profile information is kept private on your computer and is not sent to any web server.

Belarc Advisor is useful for individuals and organizations who need to track their software licenses, manage their IT assets, and ensure compliance with security policies. It provides a comprehensive view of your computer’s configuration and security posture.

Detailed hardware and software inventory

Software license management

Security vulnerability assessments

Compliance reporting

Pricing: Free for personal use; commercial licenses available

Lansweeper

Lansweeper is an IT asset management solution that provides a comprehensive view of your entire network. It automatically discovers and inventories all of your hardware and software assets, including computers, servers, routers, and printers. Lansweeper also tracks software licenses, monitors system performance, and provides security vulnerability assessments.

Lansweeper is a powerful tool for IT professionals who need to manage and maintain a complex network. It helps to automate IT tasks, improve security, and reduce costs.

Automated asset discovery and inventory

Software license management

Security vulnerability assessments

Remote control and management features

Pricing: Starts at \$1 per asset per year

Paessler PRTG Network Monitor

Paessler PRTG Network Monitor is a comprehensive network monitoring solution that monitors all aspects of your IT infrastructure, including servers, applications, databases, and network devices. It provides real-time alerts and notifications when issues are detected, allowing you to quickly resolve problems before they impact users.

Paessler PRTG Network Monitor is a scalable and flexible solution that can be customized to meet the specific needs of any organization. It helps to improve network performance, reduce downtime, and ensure business continuity.

Comprehensive network monitoring

Real-time alerts and notifications

Customizable dashboards and reports

Scalable and flexible architecture

Pricing: Starts at \$1,799

ManageEngine Endpoint Central

ManageEngine Endpoint Central is a unified endpoint management solution that helps you manage and secure all of your endpoints, including desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices. It provides features such as patch management, software deployment, remote control, and mobile device management.

ManageEngine Endpoint Central is a comprehensive solution for IT professionals who need to manage and secure a large number of endpoints. It helps to automate IT tasks, improve security, and reduce costs.

Patch management

Software deployment

Remote control

Mobile device management

Pricing: Contact ManageEngine for pricing

SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor

SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor is a network monitoring solution that provides real-time visibility into the performance of your network. It monitors network devices, servers, applications, and virtual environments. SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor also provides alerts and notifications when issues are detected, allowing you to quickly resolve problems.

SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor is a powerful tool for IT professionals who need to monitor and manage a complex network. It helps to improve network performance, reduce downtime, and ensure business continuity.

Real-time network monitoring

Alerts and notifications

Customizable dashboards and reports

Integration with other SolarWinds products

Pricing: Contact SolarWinds for pricing

Feature Comparison

Feature AIDA64 Extreme Speccy Belarc Advisor Lansweeper PRTG Endpoint Central SolarWinds NPM Hardware Info Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Software Info Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Benchmarking Yes No No No No No Yes License Management No No Yes Yes No Yes No Network Monitoring No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Vulnerability Scan No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing \$49.95 Free Free (Personal) \$1/asset \$1799 Contact Vendor Contact Vendor

Tips for Choosing the Right PC Audit Software

Identify your needs: Determine what you need to monitor and analyze. Are you primarily concerned with hardware information, software licenses, or network performance?

Determine what you need to monitor and analyze. Are you primarily concerned with hardware information, software licenses, or network performance? Consider your budget: PC audit software ranges in price from free to thousands of dollars per year. Choose a solution that fits your budget.

PC audit software ranges in price from free to thousands of dollars per year. Choose a solution that fits your budget. Evaluate ease of use: Select a tool that is easy to use and understand. The interface should be intuitive and the reports should be clear and concise.

Select a tool that is easy to use and understand. The interface should be intuitive and the reports should be clear and concise. Check for compatibility: Ensure that the software is compatible with your operating system and hardware.

Ensure that the software is compatible with your operating system and hardware. Read reviews: Read reviews from other users to get an idea of the software’s strengths and weaknesses.

System Analysis for Optimal Performance

PC audit software empowers you to take control of your system’s performance and security. By understanding your hardware and software configuration, you can identify potential bottlenecks, troubleshoot issues, and optimize your system for peak efficiency.

FAQ

What is PC audit software?

PC audit software is a type of software that collects and analyzes information about your computer’s hardware, software, and network configuration.

What are the benefits of using PC audit software?

PC audit software can help you to troubleshoot hardware and software issues, optimize system performance, manage software licenses, and improve security.

Is PC audit software safe to use?

Yes, PC audit software is generally safe to use. However, it is important to choose a reputable vendor and to ensure that the software is up-to-date.

Can PC audit software help me improve my computer’s performance?

Yes, PC audit software can help you to identify potential bottlenecks and optimize your system for peak performance

Related reading