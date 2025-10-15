How To Clear Cache In Microsoft Edge: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Clearing your cache in Microsoft Edge is a simple yet effective way to troubleshoot browsing issues, protect your privacy, and improve your overall browsing experience. The cache stores temporary data like images, scripts, and website data, allowing websites to load faster on subsequent visits. However, an outdated or corrupted cache can sometimes cause problems.

This step-by-step guide will walk you through the process of clearing your cache in Microsoft Edge on both desktop and mobile devices, ensuring you can quickly and easily resolve any issues related to your browser’s cached data. We’ll cover different options for clearing specific types of data and explore the benefits of regularly clearing your cache.

How Do I Clear the Cache in Microsoft Edge?

Clearing Cache on Desktop

Open Microsoft Edge. Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your computer. Access the Settings Menu. Click on the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) in the top-right corner of the browser window. This will open the settings and more menu. Navigate to Privacy, Search, and Services. In the settings menu, click on “Settings”. Then, in the settings panel, select “Privacy, search, and services” from the left-hand menu. Find Clear Browsing Data. Scroll down to the “Clear browsing data” section. Choose What to Clear. Click on the “Choose what to clear” button. This will open a new panel with options for selecting the types of data you want to clear. Select “Cached Images and Files”. Make sure the checkbox next to “Cached images and files” is selected. You can also choose to clear other data types like browsing history, cookies, and passwords, if desired. Select Time Range. Use the “Time range” dropdown menu to select the period for which you want to clear the cache. Options include “Last hour,” “Last 24 hours,” “Last 7 days,” “Last 4 weeks,” and “All time.” Clear Now. Click the “Clear now” button. Microsoft Edge will begin clearing the selected cached data.

Clearing Cache on Mobile (Android/iOS)

Open Microsoft Edge App. Launch the Microsoft Edge app on your Android or iOS device. Access the Settings Menu. Tap on the three horizontal dots (ellipsis) at the bottom (or top, depending on your device) of the screen to open the menu. Go to Settings. Tap on “Settings” in the menu. Select Privacy and Security. In the settings menu, tap on “Privacy and security”. Find Clear Browsing Data. Tap on “Clear browsing data”. Select “Cached Images and Files”. Ensure that the checkbox next to “Cached images and files” is selected. You can also choose to clear other data types if needed. Tap Clear. Tap the “Clear” button to begin clearing the selected cached data.

Understanding the Different Time Ranges

Microsoft Edge lets you clear cached data for different time periods. Here’s a quick overview:

Time Range Description Last Hour Clears cached data from the past hour. Useful for quickly resolving issues related to recently visited websites. Last 24 Hours Clears cached data from the past 24 hours. A good option if you’ve encountered issues recently and want to clear more data than just the last hour. Last 7 Days Clears cached data from the past 7 days. Useful for resolving more persistent issues that may have been caused by older cached data. Last 4 Weeks Clears cached data from the past 4 weeks. A more comprehensive option for clearing a significant amount of cached data. All Time Clears all cached data stored in Microsoft Edge. Use this option if you want to completely reset your browser’s cache. Note that this may also clear other data types if they are selected.

Tips for Managing Your Cache

Benefits of Clearing Your Cache

Clearing your cache can offer several benefits, including:

Clearing the Cache: A Quick Browser Refresh

Clearing your cache in Microsoft Edge is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your browsing experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily resolve issues related to outdated or corrupted cached data and enjoy a faster, more private browsing experience.

FAQ

How often should I clear my cache in Microsoft Edge? It depends on your browsing habits and how often you encounter issues. Clearing it every few weeks or months is a good starting point.

Will clearing my cache delete my passwords? No, clearing your cache will not delete your saved passwords unless you specifically select the option to clear saved passwords.

What happens when I clear my cache? When you clear your cache, you are removing temporary files that Microsoft Edge has stored on your computer. This includes images, scripts, and other website data.

Does clearing my cache delete my browsing history? No, clearing your cache does not delete your browsing history unless you specifically select the option to clear browsing history.

Why is it important to clear my cache? Clearing your cache can help improve browser performance, resolve website issues, and enhance your privacy.

