Top Invoice Software For Windows 10 In 2025

Choosing the right invoice software is crucial for any business, especially when using Windows 10. Efficient invoicing streamlines your financial processes, ensures timely payments, and provides a clear overview of your income. With the right software, you can automate tasks, reduce errors, and focus on growing your business.

In 2025, the market offers a plethora of options tailored for Windows 10 users. This article will guide you through the 13 best invoice software solutions, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision. Let’s explore the top contenders that can transform your invoicing process.

Which Invoice Software Works Best on Windows 10?

1. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a popular choice for small businesses and freelancers due to its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. It simplifies invoice creation, expense tracking, and time tracking. The software integrates seamlessly with Windows 10 and offers robust reporting tools to help you manage your finances effectively. It automates recurring invoices and payment reminders, ensuring you get paid on time.

Customizable invoice templates

Automated payment reminders

Expense tracking

Time tracking

Project management

Pricing: Starts at $17 per month.

2. QuickBooks Online

QuickBooks Online is a powerful accounting solution suitable for businesses of all sizes. It offers extensive invoicing capabilities, along with features like bank reconciliation, payroll management, and advanced reporting. Its Windows 10 compatibility ensures smooth operation, and its mobile app allows you to manage your finances on the go. QuickBooks also supports multiple users, making it ideal for growing teams.

Invoice creation and customization

Bank reconciliation

Payroll management

Advanced reporting

Multi-user access

Pricing: Starts at $30 per month.

3. Zoho Invoice

Zoho Invoice is a free invoicing software designed for small businesses and freelancers. Despite being free, it offers a wide range of features, including customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. It integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications and is compatible with Windows 10. Zoho Invoice helps you stay organized and manage your finances without breaking the bank.

Customizable invoice templates

Automated payment reminders

Expense tracking

Time tracking

Client portal

Pricing: Free. Paid plans start at $9 per month for more features.

4. Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software that provides comprehensive invoicing and financial management tools. It offers features like bank reconciliation, expense claims, and inventory management. Xero is compatible with Windows 10 and integrates with various third-party applications. Its real-time reporting and analytics provide valuable insights into your business performance.

Invoice creation and customization

Bank reconciliation

Expense claims

Inventory management

Real-time reporting

Pricing: Starts at $15 per month.

5. Sage 50cloud

Sage 50cloud is a hybrid accounting solution that combines the benefits of desktop software with cloud connectivity. It offers robust invoicing capabilities, along with features like inventory management, job costing, and advanced reporting. Sage 50cloud is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a secure and reliable platform for managing your finances.

Invoice creation and customization

Inventory management

Job costing

Advanced reporting

Bank reconciliation

Pricing: Starts at $56.08 per month.

6. Invoice2go

Invoice2go is a mobile-first invoicing app that allows you to create and send invoices on the go. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. Invoice2go is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a simple and intuitive interface for managing your finances. It’s perfect for freelancers and small business owners who need to invoice clients quickly and easily.

Customizable invoice templates

Automated payment reminders

Expense tracking

Mobile app

Payment processing

Pricing: Starts at $5.99 per month.

7. Wave Accounting

Wave Accounting is a free accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers invoicing, accounting, and payment processing features. Wave Accounting is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances. It also offers payroll services for an additional fee.

Invoice creation and customization

Accounting

Payment processing

Payroll (additional fee)

Reporting

Pricing: Free for invoicing and accounting. Payment processing fees apply. Payroll starts at $20 per month.

8. Bill.com

Bill.com is a cloud-based platform that automates accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. It offers features like invoice processing, payment automation, and vendor management. Bill.com integrates with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero and is compatible with Windows 10. It streamlines your financial operations and reduces manual tasks.

Invoice processing

Payment automation

Vendor management

Integration with accounting software

Workflow automation

Pricing: Starts at $49 per user per month.

9. Invoicely

Invoicely is a simple and affordable invoicing software designed for freelancers and small businesses. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. Invoicely is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances.

Customizable invoice templates

Automated payment reminders

Expense tracking

Time tracking

Reporting

Pricing: Free plan available. Paid plans start at $9.99 per month.

10. Memtime

Memtime automatically tracks and categorizes your work hours, making it easy to create accurate invoices. It integrates with various applications and is compatible with Windows 10. Memtime helps you capture every billable minute and ensures you get paid for all your hard work.

Automatic time tracking

Invoice creation

Integration with other apps

Reporting

Customizable categories

Pricing: Starts at $9 per month.

11. Tipalti

Tipalti is a global payables automation platform that streamlines invoice processing and payment workflows. It offers features like invoice validation, payment remittance, and compliance management. Tipalti integrates with various accounting software and is compatible with Windows 10. It’s ideal for businesses with complex payment needs.

Invoice validation

Payment remittance

Compliance management

Integration with accounting software

Global payments

Pricing: Starts at $149 per month.

12. PaySimple

PaySimple is a payment processing and customer management platform designed for service-based businesses. It offers features like recurring billing, invoice management, and customer database management. PaySimple is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a comprehensive solution for managing your business finances.

Recurring billing

Invoice management

Customer database management

Payment processing

Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $49.95 per month.

13. Square Invoices

Square Invoices is a simple and affordable invoicing solution designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and payment processing. Square Invoices is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances.

Customizable invoice templates

Automated payment reminders

Payment processing

Mobile app

Reporting

Pricing: Free plan available. Payment processing fees apply.

Feature Comparison

Software Pricing (Starting) Customizable Invoices Automated Reminders Expense Tracking Time Tracking Bank Reconciliation FreshBooks $17/month Yes Yes Yes Yes No QuickBooks Online $30/month Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Zoho Invoice Free Yes Yes Yes Yes No Xero $15/month Yes Yes Yes No Yes

