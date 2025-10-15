Top Invoice Software For Windows 10 In 2025
6 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Choosing the right invoice software is crucial for any business, especially when using Windows 10. Efficient invoicing streamlines your financial processes, ensures timely payments, and provides a clear overview of your income. With the right software, you can automate tasks, reduce errors, and focus on growing your business.
In 2025, the market offers a plethora of options tailored for Windows 10 users. This article will guide you through the 13 best invoice software solutions, highlighting their key features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision. Let’s explore the top contenders that can transform your invoicing process.
Which Invoice Software Works Best on Windows 10?
1. FreshBooks
FreshBooks is a popular choice for small businesses and freelancers due to its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. It simplifies invoice creation, expense tracking, and time tracking. The software integrates seamlessly with Windows 10 and offers robust reporting tools to help you manage your finances effectively. It automates recurring invoices and payment reminders, ensuring you get paid on time.
- Customizable invoice templates
- Automated payment reminders
- Expense tracking
- Time tracking
- Project management
Pricing: Starts at $17 per month.
2. QuickBooks Online
QuickBooks Online is a powerful accounting solution suitable for businesses of all sizes. It offers extensive invoicing capabilities, along with features like bank reconciliation, payroll management, and advanced reporting. Its Windows 10 compatibility ensures smooth operation, and its mobile app allows you to manage your finances on the go. QuickBooks also supports multiple users, making it ideal for growing teams.
- Invoice creation and customization
- Bank reconciliation
- Payroll management
- Advanced reporting
- Multi-user access
Pricing: Starts at $30 per month.
3. Zoho Invoice
Zoho Invoice is a free invoicing software designed for small businesses and freelancers. Despite being free, it offers a wide range of features, including customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. It integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications and is compatible with Windows 10. Zoho Invoice helps you stay organized and manage your finances without breaking the bank.
- Customizable invoice templates
- Automated payment reminders
- Expense tracking
- Time tracking
- Client portal
Pricing: Free. Paid plans start at $9 per month for more features.
4. Xero
Xero is a cloud-based accounting software that provides comprehensive invoicing and financial management tools. It offers features like bank reconciliation, expense claims, and inventory management. Xero is compatible with Windows 10 and integrates with various third-party applications. Its real-time reporting and analytics provide valuable insights into your business performance.
- Invoice creation and customization
- Bank reconciliation
- Expense claims
- Inventory management
- Real-time reporting
Pricing: Starts at $15 per month.
5. Sage 50cloud
Sage 50cloud is a hybrid accounting solution that combines the benefits of desktop software with cloud connectivity. It offers robust invoicing capabilities, along with features like inventory management, job costing, and advanced reporting. Sage 50cloud is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a secure and reliable platform for managing your finances.
- Invoice creation and customization
- Inventory management
- Job costing
- Advanced reporting
- Bank reconciliation
Pricing: Starts at $56.08 per month.
6. Invoice2go
Invoice2go is a mobile-first invoicing app that allows you to create and send invoices on the go. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. Invoice2go is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a simple and intuitive interface for managing your finances. It’s perfect for freelancers and small business owners who need to invoice clients quickly and easily.
- Customizable invoice templates
- Automated payment reminders
- Expense tracking
- Mobile app
- Payment processing
Pricing: Starts at $5.99 per month.
7. Wave Accounting
Wave Accounting is a free accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers invoicing, accounting, and payment processing features. Wave Accounting is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances. It also offers payroll services for an additional fee.
- Invoice creation and customization
- Accounting
- Payment processing
- Payroll (additional fee)
- Reporting
Pricing: Free for invoicing and accounting. Payment processing fees apply. Payroll starts at $20 per month.
8. Bill.com
Bill.com is a cloud-based platform that automates accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. It offers features like invoice processing, payment automation, and vendor management. Bill.com integrates with popular accounting software like QuickBooks and Xero and is compatible with Windows 10. It streamlines your financial operations and reduces manual tasks.
- Invoice processing
- Payment automation
- Vendor management
- Integration with accounting software
- Workflow automation
Pricing: Starts at $49 per user per month.
9. Invoicely
Invoicely is a simple and affordable invoicing software designed for freelancers and small businesses. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and expense tracking. Invoicely is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances.
- Customizable invoice templates
- Automated payment reminders
- Expense tracking
- Time tracking
- Reporting
Pricing: Free plan available. Paid plans start at $9.99 per month.
10. Memtime
Memtime automatically tracks and categorizes your work hours, making it easy to create accurate invoices. It integrates with various applications and is compatible with Windows 10. Memtime helps you capture every billable minute and ensures you get paid for all your hard work.
- Automatic time tracking
- Invoice creation
- Integration with other apps
- Reporting
- Customizable categories
Pricing: Starts at $9 per month.
11. Tipalti
Tipalti is a global payables automation platform that streamlines invoice processing and payment workflows. It offers features like invoice validation, payment remittance, and compliance management. Tipalti integrates with various accounting software and is compatible with Windows 10. It’s ideal for businesses with complex payment needs.
- Invoice validation
- Payment remittance
- Compliance management
- Integration with accounting software
- Global payments
Pricing: Starts at $149 per month.
12. PaySimple
PaySimple is a payment processing and customer management platform designed for service-based businesses. It offers features like recurring billing, invoice management, and customer database management. PaySimple is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a comprehensive solution for managing your business finances.
- Recurring billing
- Invoice management
- Customer database management
- Payment processing
- Reporting
Pricing: Starts at $49.95 per month.
13. Square Invoices
Square Invoices is a simple and affordable invoicing solution designed for small businesses and freelancers. It offers customizable invoice templates, automated payment reminders, and payment processing. Square Invoices is compatible with Windows 10 and provides a user-friendly interface for managing your finances.
- Customizable invoice templates
- Automated payment reminders
- Payment processing
- Mobile app
- Reporting
Pricing: Free plan available. Payment processing fees apply.
Feature Comparison
|Software
|Pricing (Starting)
|Customizable Invoices
|Automated Reminders
|Expense Tracking
|Time Tracking
|Bank Reconciliation
|FreshBooks
|$17/month
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|QuickBooks Online
|$30/month
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Zoho Invoice
|Free
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Xero
|$15/month
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
Choosing
FAQ
How do I stop 13 best invoice software for windows 10 in 2025?
Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.
Does 13 best invoice software for windows 10 in 2025 affect battery life?
Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.
Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 13 best invoice software for windows 10 in 2025?
Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.
Is a wired method more reliable for 13 best invoice software for windows 10 in 2025?
Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.
User forum
0 messages