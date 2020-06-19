We reported last week that Microsoft is aiming to launch its Surface Duo Android-powered smartphone within the next few weeks.

Microsoft is reportedly aiming to launch the Surface Duo before the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and that means the handset will launch with last year’s version of Android, Android 10.

This will match the dated specs of the handset itself, which is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor and which also lacks 5G.

Unlike the hardware however software can be updated after launch, and WindowsLatest reports that Microsoft is planning to launch an Android 11 update as soon as possible, likely a few months after the launch.

The specs of the handset have leaked recently, and these include a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. Microsoft has also added an 11 MP camera to the inside of the device. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware.

The handset is expected to launch before the 5th August (launch date of the Fold 2), which means Microsoft has less than 6 weeks to get the handset on the market.