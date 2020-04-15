Back in December last year, Microsoft announced it will introduce fresh icons for all its apps and services across all platforms. True to its word, the company started rolling out the icons a couple of weeks ago.

The latest app to get the Fluent Design-based icon is the Paint 3D for Windows 10.

Last month, Microsoft started rolling out the Fluent Design-based icons for the Photos app, Voice Recorder app, and Office apps to both Windows Insiders and Windows 10 Version 1909 users. But that’s not the case with the Paint 3D app as the new icon is now available for everyone running any supported version of Windows 10.

A couple of days ago, Microsoft made the new icon available for the Microsoft Whiteboard app, and Skype. And now, joining the list is the Paint 3D app.

The Fluent Design-based icon is already available for Mail and Calendar, Movies and TV, and Calculator, Groove Music, Office apps, and more. Since this is a gradual roll-out, you’ll see many popular Microsoft apps getting the updated icons in the coming days.

You can download Microsoft’s Paint 3D here from Microsoft Store, or you can click on the below link.

via WBI