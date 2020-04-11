Microsoft is now in the process of delivering what it promised last year — all-new Fluent Design-based icon for all its apps across all platforms. The latest app that got the new icon is Skype for Windows 10, though it’s not available for everyone at this moment.

If you’re an Insider, only then you’ll be able to get the latest icon. Besides, Microsoft also updated the Skype live tile — the updated live tile area now matches your choice of Dark or Light mode.

The new Fluent Design-based icon for Skype was first rolled out to Android users, and a few days later, Skype for iOS received a similar treatment too. So, Skype users on Windows 10 is getting it a bit late.

A couple of days ago, Microsoft rolled out the new icon to Photos app for Windows 10. But unlike Skype, the new icon for Photos app was widely available. Microsoft also made it available for the Whiteboard app.

You can download and install the Skype app for your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can click on the below link.

via ALumia