Back in December last year, Microsoft announced it will introduce fresh icons for all its apps and services across all platforms. True to its word, the company started rolling out the icons a couple of weeks ago.

The app that recently got the updated icon is Microsoft Whiteboard. The updated icon for Microsoft Whiteboard is now available on both Windows 10 and iOS.

Check out the new and colorful Whiteboard icon! This release also contains regular bug fixes and quality improvements.

The new icons that you’re seeing are based on Microsoft’s Fluent Design System. The Fluent Design-based icons are already available for Mail and Calendar, Movies and TV, and Calculator, Groove Music, Office apps, and more. That said, since this is a gradual roll-out, you’ll see many popular Microsoft apps getting updated icons.

Coming back to the Whiteboard app, the latest update also brings general bug fixes and quality improvements besides the new icon.

You can download and install the Microsoft Whiteboard app on your Windows 10 PC from here, or if you’re on iOS, you can download and install the app from here.